Starlight Burns in Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic: Eye of the Storm #2 - Exclusive Preview

Who has the power to bring the Republic's Beacon down?

"Who is Marchion Ro?" In Republic Supreme Chancellor Lina Soh's gut she knows the answer: he is the true leader of the Nihil.

In StarWars.com's preview of Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic: Eye of the Storm #2, Ro basks in his glory as Starlight Beacon meets its end, gloating for all the galaxy to hear.

Eye of the Storm #2, from writer Charles Soule and artist Guillermo Sanna, with a cover by Ryan Brown, arrives March 2 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology, and at your local comic shop.

