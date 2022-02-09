ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

Starlight Burns in Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic: Eye of the Storm #2 - Exclusive Preview

February 9, 2022
February 9, 2022
StarWars.com Team

Who has the power to bring the Republic's Beacon down?

"Who is Marchion Ro?" In Republic Supreme Chancellor Lina Soh's gut she knows the answer: he is the true leader of the Nihil.

In StarWars.com's preview of Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic: Eye of the Storm #2, Ro basks in his glory as Starlight Beacon meets its end, gloating for all the galaxy to hear.

Eye of the Storm #2, from writer Charles Soule and artist Guillermo Sanna, with a cover by Ryan Brown, arrives March 2 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology, and at your local comic shop

Star Wars: The High Republic: Eye of the Storm #2 cover Star Wars: The High Republic: Eye of the Storm #2 page 7 Star Wars: The High Republic: Eye of the Storm #2 page 8 Star Wars: The High Republic: Eye of the Storm #2 page 9

Visit Lucasfilm’s official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic

Plus, tune in for the February episode of Star Wars: The High Republic Show for even more pages from the issue and other exclusive reveals!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #TheHighRepublic, #ThisWeek

Star Wars: The High Republic ThisWeek

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Inside Star Wars: The High Republic: The Nameless Strike Back in Phase III

    November 30, 2023

    November 30, 2023

    Nov 30

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    What Is Star Wars: The High Republic?

    November 15, 2023

    November 15, 2023

    Nov 15

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Inside Star Wars: The High Republic: New Faces of the Nihil

    November 15, 2023

    November 15, 2023

    Nov 15

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars: The High Republic Jedi Should You Invite Over for Life Day?

    November 15, 2023

    November 15, 2023

    Nov 15

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Star Wars: The High Republic Phase III Is Here

    November 14, 2023

    November 14, 2023

    Nov 14

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Star Wars: The High Republic Chronological Reader's Guide

    November 10, 2023

    November 10, 2023

    Nov 10

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Inside Star Wars: The High Republic: Meet the New Heroes of Phase III

    November 10, 2023

    November 10, 2023

    Nov 10

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    The High Republic Authors on Authors: George Mann and Cavan Scott 

    November 9, 2023

    November 9, 2023

    Nov 9

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved