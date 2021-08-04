Jedi and Hutt Take on the Drengir in Marvel's Star Wars: The High Republic #8 - Exclusive Preview

With no reinforcements on the way, the former rivals are on their own.

For light and life!

In Star Wars: The High Republic #8, travel to the world of Mulita in Wild Space, where the Jedi and the Hutt Cartel have become unlikely allies in the battle against the Drengir.

The High Republic #8 from writer Cavan Scott and artist Ario Anindito, with a cover by Phil Noto, is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop on August 11.

Visit Lucasfilm’s official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic.