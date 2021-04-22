ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Vader Confronts His Master in Marvel’s Star Wars: Darth Vader #11 - Exclusive Preview

April 22, 2021
StarWars.com Team

The Sith Lord rises up against Darth Sidious for a showdown on Exegol.

The Jedi hunter Ochi of Bestoon has been defeated.

With the Sith wayfinder in mechanical hand, Darth Vader makes a triumphant journey to Exegol to challenge the creature of darkness who prayed on his fears and crushed his spirit -- and his body -- until he was more machine than man.

In StarWars.com's exclusive first look at the next issue of Marvel's Darth Vader comic, master and apprentice are locked in an epic power struggle you'll have to see for yourself.

Star Wars: Darth Vader #11, from writer Greg Pak and artist Raffaele Ienco, with a cover by Aaron Kuder, arrives April 28 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop.

Star Wars: Darth Vader #11 preview 1 Star Wars: Darth Vader #11 preview 2 Star Wars: Darth Vader #11 preview 3 Star Wars: Darth Vader #11 preview 4 Star Wars: Darth Vader #11 preview 5

