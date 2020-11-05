ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Ghosts of Mustafar and Order 66 Remain in Marvel’s Darth Vader #7 - Exclusive Preview

November 5, 2020
StarWars.com Team

The Sith Lord finds that his most heinous acts have never left him.

The dark side is powerful -- but with it comes a price. Darth Vader knows this all too well.

Following Darth Vader #6, in which the Emperor tortured Vader as payment for his recent untruths and then deposited him on Mustafar, the Sith Lord crawls his way inside the Techno Union installation from the Clone Wars. It’s the very site where a recently-turned Anakin Skywalker slaughtered the leaders of the Separatists. And as Vader finds, there is no escape from his actions of that time…

Darth Vader #7, from writer Greg Pak and artist Raffaele Ienco, with a cover by InHyuk Lee, arrives November 11 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop.

