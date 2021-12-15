ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

A System in Chaos in Marvel's Darth Vader #19 - Exclusive Preview

December 15, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Darth Vader is haunted by images of the past in his pursuit of order in the galaxy.

Anakin Skywalker would have done anything to protect the people he loved. Now Darth Vader will force Beilert Valance into submission, a good soldier serving the Empire, by threatening the safety of those the bounty hunter holds dear.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Marvel’s Star Wars: Darth Vader #19, Skywalker's past lingers even as Vader surveys the aftermath of a Crimson Dawn attack in his quest for order in the galaxy.

Darth Vader #19, from writer Greg Pak and artist Guiu Vilanova, with a cover by Ryan Stegman arrives December 22 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology and your local comic shop.

Star Wars: Darth Vader #19 preview 1 Star Wars: Darth Vader #19 preview 2 Star Wars: Darth Vader #19 preview 3 Star Wars: Darth Vader #19 preview 4 Star Wars: Darth Vader #19 preview 5

