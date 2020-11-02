Mando Download: “Chapter 9: The Marshal”

Check out a new character poster, stills, and concept art from the Season 2 premiere of The Mandalorian!

The Mandalorian is back! Every week, StarWars.com’s “Mando Download” will round up fun bonuses from each new episode of the Disney+ series.

Spoiler warning: This article contains images and details from The Mandalorian “Chapter 9: The Marshal.”

Our favorite series starring an armored warrior and his adorable young charge returned last week with "Chapter 9: The Marshal," the thrilling Season 2 premiere that introduced new characters and offered a few tantalizing surprises. But most of all, it was good to see Mando and the Child again. Check out the gallery below for a brand-new character poster, stills from the episode, and the stunning concept art from the end credits!

Character Poster: Cobb Vanth

Stills



Concept Art

The Mandalorian concept art by Doug Chiang.

The Mandalorian concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Mandalorian concept art by Ryan Church.

The Mandalorian concept art by Khang Le.

The Mandalorian concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Mandalorian concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Mandalorian concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Mandalorian concept art by Erik Tiemens.

The Mandalorian concept art by Brian Matyas and Doug Chiang.

The Mandalorian concept art by Christian Alzmann.