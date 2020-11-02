ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Mando Download: “Chapter 9: The Marshal”

November 2, 2020
StarWars.com Team

Check out a new character poster, stills, and concept art from the Season 2 premiere of The Mandalorian!

The Mandalorian is back! Every week, StarWars.com’s “Mando Download” will round up fun bonuses from each new episode of the Disney+ series.

Spoiler warning: This article contains images and details from The Mandalorian “Chapter 9: The Marshal.”

Our favorite series starring an armored warrior and his adorable young charge returned last week with "Chapter 9: The Marshal," the thrilling Season 2 premiere that introduced new characters and offered a few tantalizing surprises. But most of all, it was good to see Mando and the Child again. Check out the gallery below for a brand-new character poster, stills from the episode, and the stunning concept art from the end credits!

https://www.disneyplus.com/video/ed92dc4e-7b61-4ade-aeab-6a9d0eff808b?cid=DTCI-Synergy-StarWars-Site-Acquisition-Originals-US-StarWars-Mandalorian-EN-ArticleLink-StarWars_ArticleLink_MandalorianSeason2_Chapter9-NA

 

 

Character Poster: Cobb Vanth

Cobb Vanth

Stills

A scene from “Chapter 9: The Marshal”A scene from “Chapter 9: The Marshal”A scene from “Chapter 9: The Marshal”A scene from “Chapter 9: The Marshal”A scene from “Chapter 9: The Marshal”A scene from “Chapter 9: The Marshal”A scene from “Chapter 9: The Marshal”A scene from “Chapter 9: The Marshal”A scene from “Chapter 9: The Marshal”A scene from “Chapter 9: The Marshal”
Concept Art

The Mandalorian Chapter 9 concept art by Doug Chiang
The Mandalorian concept art by Doug Chiang.

The Mandalorian Chapter 9 concept art by Christian Alzmann
The Mandalorian concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Mandalorian Chapter 9 concept art by Ryan Church
The Mandalorian concept art by Ryan Church.

The Mandalorian Chapter 9 concept art by Khang Le
The Mandalorian concept art by Khang Le.

The Mandalorian Chapter 9 concept art by Christian Alzmann
The Mandalorian concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Mandalorian Chapter 9 concept art by Christian Alzmann
The Mandalorian concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Mandalorian Chapter 9 concept art by Christian Alzmann
The Mandalorian concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Mandalorian Chapter 9 concept art by Erik Tiemens
The Mandalorian concept art by Erik Tiemens.

The Mandalorian Chapter 9 concept art by Doug Chiang
The Mandalorian concept art by Brian Matyas and Doug Chiang.

The Mandalorian Chapter 9 concept art by Christian Alzmann
The Mandalorian concept art by Christian Alzmann.

Boba Fett stands in a desert looking at two setting suns.
The Mandalorian concept art by Brian Matyas.

