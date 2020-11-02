Mando Download: “Chapter 9: The Marshal”

Check out a new character poster, stills, and concept art from the Season 2 premiere of The Mandalorian!
The Mandalorian is back! Every week, StarWars.com’s “Mando Download” will round up fun bonuses from each new episode of the Disney+ series.
Spoiler warning: This article contains images and details from The Mandalorian “Chapter 9: The Marshal.”
Our favorite series starring an armored warrior and his adorable young charge returned last week with "Chapter 9: The Marshal," the thrilling Season 2 premiere that introduced new characters and offered a few tantalizing surprises. But most of all, it was good to see Mando and the Child again. Check out the gallery below for a brand-new character poster, stills from the episode, and the stunning concept art from the end credits!
Character Poster: Cobb Vanth
Stills