{:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

Mando Download: “Chapter 15: The Believer”

December 14, 2020
StarWars.com Team

Take a look at a new character poster, stills from the episode, and behind-the-scenes concept art featuring Mayfeld, Moff Gideon, and more!

The Mandalorian is back! Every week, StarWars.com’s “Mando Download” will round up fun bonuses from each new episode of the Disney+ series. 

Spoiler warning: This article contains images and details from The Mandalorian “Chapter 15:  The Believer”

In the penultimate installment of The Mandalorian Season 2, Din Djarin enlists the help of an old enemy as he plans to move against the Empire. Check out new imagery inspired by "Chapter 15: The Believer," including a character poster of Fennec Shand, stills, and behind-the-scenes concept art!

Character Poster

Fennec Shand

Stills

The Mandalorian Chapter 15: "Chapter 15: The Believer” still The Mandalorian Chapter 15: "Chapter 15: The Believer” still The Mandalorian Chapter 15: "Chapter 15: The Believer” still The Mandalorian Chapter 15: "Chapter 15: The Believer” still The Mandalorian Chapter 15: "Chapter 15: The Believer” still The Mandalorian Chapter 15: "Chapter 15: The Believer” still The Mandalorian Chapter 15: "Chapter 15: The Believer” still

Concept Art

The Mandalorian concept art by Erik Tiemens
The Mandalorian concept art by Erik Tiemens.

The Mandalorian concept art by Ben Last
The Mandalorian concept art by Ben Last.

The Mandalorian concept art by Brian Matyas
The Mandalorian concept art by Brian Matyas.

The Mandalorian concept art by Brian Matyas
The Mandalorian concept art by Brian Matyas.

The Mandalorian concept art by Brian Matyas
The Mandalorian concept art by Brian Matyas.

The Mandalorian concept art by Anton Grandert
The Mandalorian concept art by Anton Grandert.

The Mandalorian concept art by Brian Matyas
The Mandalorian concept art by Brian Matyas.

The Mandalorian concept art by Christian Alzmann
The Mandalorian concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Mandalorian concept art by Ryan Church
The Mandalorian concept art by Ryan Church.

The Mandalorian concept art by Ben Last
The Mandalorian concept art by Ben Last.

The Mandalorian concept art by Brian Matyas
The Mandalorian concept art by Brian Matyas.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #TheMandalorian, #DisneyPlus

The Mandalorian Disney+ Mando Download

