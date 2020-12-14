Mando Download: “Chapter 15: The Believer”

Take a look at a new character poster, stills from the episode, and behind-the-scenes concept art featuring Mayfeld, Moff Gideon, and more!

The Mandalorian is back! Every week, StarWars.com’s “Mando Download” will round up fun bonuses from each new episode of the Disney+ series.

Spoiler warning: This article contains images and details from The Mandalorian “Chapter 15: The Believer”

In the penultimate installment of The Mandalorian Season 2, Din Djarin enlists the help of an old enemy as he plans to move against the Empire. Check out new imagery inspired by "Chapter 15: The Believer," including a character poster of Fennec Shand, stills, and behind-the-scenes concept art!

Character Poster

Stills

Concept Art

The Mandalorian concept art by Erik Tiemens.

The Mandalorian concept art by Ben Last.

The Mandalorian concept art by Brian Matyas.

The Mandalorian concept art by Brian Matyas.

The Mandalorian concept art by Brian Matyas.

The Mandalorian concept art by Anton Grandert.

The Mandalorian concept art by Brian Matyas.

The Mandalorian concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Mandalorian concept art by Ryan Church.

The Mandalorian concept art by Ben Last.