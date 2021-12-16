ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Lucasfilm, ILM, and Skywalker Sound Claim Six Clio Awards

December 16, 2021

The awards honor sizzles, shorts or featurettes that showcase innovation and creative excellence.

Lucasfilm, ILM, and Skywalker Sound have been awarded six prestigious 2021 Clio Awards for sizzles, shorts, or featurettes released in 2020.

Lucasfilm's Video Production team won a Bronze in the category of Theatrical: Brand & Film Identity for their "Celebrating May the 4th in a Galaxy Far, Far Away" sizzle reel from last year’s Star Wars Day celebration, and a Silver in the category of Behind the Scenes/Featurettes for, "The Maestro’s Finale" featurette from the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker digital release.

ILM and Skywalker Sound were recognized with a Silver in the Live Action Trailer category for Microsoft Xbox's "Star Wars: Become a Jedi" commercial.


Lucasfilm's Doug Chiang, Amy Beth Christenson, Ryan Church, and Rene Garcia shared honors with Porsche for their "A Design Alliance: Creating the Tri-Wing S-91x Pegasus Starfighter" campaign, which won a Bronze in the category of Theatrical: Partnerships & Collaborations.


And Lucasfilm Games and EA won two Clios for the digital key art on Star Wars Squadrons, claiming a Silver for "Primary" and a Bronze for "Pilots Wanted."


The Clio Awards have been honoring the very best in advertising, design and communication for over 60 years, recognizing innovation and creative excellence judged by an international panel of advertising professionals.


