LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures Returns This Summer

Find out when season two arrives in our galaxy.

The Freemakers will soon strike back! As announced today on The Star Wars Show, LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures returns on Saturday, June 17, (11:00 a.m. ET/PT) with a sneak peek of the first episode of season two, “Trouble on Tibalt.”

Then, season two will kick off on Monday, July 31, (7:00 a.m. ET/PT) with new episodes every Monday through Thursday at 7:00 a.m. ET/PT thereafter until Wednesday, August 16. You can watch today's bricktastic installment of The Star Wars Show below, featuring an appearance by LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures executive producers Bill Motz and Bob Roth, and an in-depth interview with Eugene Byrd, voice of Zander.

