ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Television", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/television"}

LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures Returns This Summer

June 7, 2017
June 7, 2017

Find out when season two arrives in our galaxy.

The Freemakers will soon strike back! As announced today on The Star Wars ShowLEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures returns on Saturday, June 17, (11:00 a.m. ET/PT) with a sneak peek of the first episode of season two, “Trouble on Tibalt.”

Then, season two will kick off on Monday, July 31, (7:00 a.m. ET/PT) with new episodes every Monday through Thursday at 7:00 a.m. ET/PT thereafter until Wednesday, August 16. You can watch today's bricktastic installment of The Star Wars Show below, featuring an appearance by LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures executive producers Bill Motz and Bob Roth, and an in-depth interview with Eugene Byrd, voice of Zander.


For more on season two, read StarWars.com's report on 5 things we learned at Star Wars Celebration Orlando -- including details on Hera's appearance! -- and check out a special preview gallery below. May the bricks be with you.

  • lego-star-wars-freemaker-15

    of
    lego-star-wars-freemaker-15

    of
  • lego-star-wars-freemaker-14

    of
    lego-star-wars-freemaker-14

    of
  • lego-star-wars-freemaker-13

    of
    lego-star-wars-freemaker-13

    of
  • lego-star-wars-freemaker-12

    of
    lego-star-wars-freemaker-12

    of
  • lego-star-wars-freemaker-11

    of
    lego-star-wars-freemaker-11

    of
  • lego-star-wars-freemaker-09

    of
    lego-star-wars-freemaker-09

    of
  • lego-star-wars-freemaker-10

    of
    lego-star-wars-freemaker-10

    of
  • lego-star-wars-freemaker-08

    of
    lego-star-wars-freemaker-08

    of
  • lego-star-wars-freemaker-07

    of
    lego-star-wars-freemaker-07

    of
  • lego-star-wars-freemaker-06

    of
    lego-star-wars-freemaker-06

    of
  • lego-star-wars-freemaker-05

    of
    lego-star-wars-freemaker-05

    of
  • lego-star-wars-freemaker-03

    of
    lego-star-wars-freemaker-03

    of
  • lego-star-wars-freemaker-04

    of
    lego-star-wars-freemaker-04

    of
  • lego-star-wars-freemaker-02

    of
    lego-star-wars-freemaker-02

    of
  • lego-star-wars-freemaker-01

    of
    lego-star-wars-freemaker-01

    of

    • StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.
    LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures (2016)

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Television", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/television"}

    LEGO Masters Feels the Force

    April 8, 2020

    April 8, 2020

    Apr 8

  • {:title=>"Television", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/television"}

    ABC News Features Explores "The Force of Sound"

    February 19, 2018

    February 19, 2018

    Feb 19

  • {:title=>"Television", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/television"}

    5 Reasons You Need to Watch LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures

    June 23, 2017

    June 23, 2017

    Jun 23

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"}

    SWCO 2017: 5 Things We Learned from the LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures Panel

    April 17, 2017

    April 17, 2017

    Apr 17

  • {:title=>"Television", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/television"}

    LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures Season 2 Coming This Summer

    April 3, 2017

    April 3, 2017

    Apr 3

  • {:title=>"Television", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/television"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures - Complete Season One Coming to Blu-ray and DVD

    September 9, 2016

    September 9, 2016

    Sep 9

  • {:title=>"Television", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/television"}

    LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures Premieres June 20 on Disney XD

    April 28, 2016

    April 28, 2016

    Apr 28

  • {:title=>"Television", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/television"}

    LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures Animated Series Coming to Disney XD This Summer

    February 11, 2016

    February 11, 2016

    Feb 11

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved