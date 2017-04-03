LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures Season 2 Coming This Summer

The bricktastic story continues on Disney XD.
This summer, the Freemakers strike back.
LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures will return for a second season on Disney XD, Disney and Lucasfilm announced today. Set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, the action comedy series follows the Freemakers -- Rowan, Kordi, and Zander -- a family of sibling scavengers who operate a salvage and repair shop in space. The show recently received four Daytime Emmy nominations, and season two, coming this summer, continues the story of the Freemakers as they join the Rebellion in their fight against the Empire. Check out the official season two trailer and select preview images below!