LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures Season 2 Coming This Summer

April 3, 2017
April 3, 2017

The bricktastic story continues on Disney XD.

This summer, the Freemakers strike back.

LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures will return for a second season on Disney XD, Disney and Lucasfilm announced today. Set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, the action comedy series follows the Freemakers -- Rowan, Kordi, and Zander -- a family of sibling scavengers who operate a salvage and repair shop in space. The show recently received four Daytime Emmy nominations, and season two, coming this summer, continues the story of the Freemakers as they join the Rebellion in their fight against the Empire. Check out the official season two trailer and select preview images below!


    • Marc Buhaj, senior vice president, Programming and general manager, Disney XD, said, "The series creators expertly deliver an equal amount of comedy and signature Star Wars adventure into their storytelling. We're looking forward to bringing our viewers a brand new season of galactic adventures with the Freemaker family throughout summer."

    At the end of the first season, the Freemaker family found a new home with the rebel fleet. Their new circumstances bring them face to face with brutal Imperial forces, desperate Hutts, conniving Sith Lords, and the Emperor’s latest plaything, M-OC, a terrifying hunter droid who continually modifies himself to fit any occasion. In response to these threats, Rowan’s powers grow and strengthen until he has a vision of a sleek, invulnerable ship that can save the Rebellion and stop the Empire in its tracks -- the Arrowhead. The catch is, the Arrowhead is a ship only Rowan can build. Once again, it’s up to the youngest Freemaker to save the galaxy.

    And there's even more Freemaker fun to look forward to. Before season two's premiere, five new shorts that fill in the gap between season one and two will debut on Star Wars Day -- Wednesday, May 4, on Disney XD. Plus, a special sneak peek at season two will be revealed at Star Wars Celebration Orlando later this month.

    Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures!

    StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

    LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures (2016)

