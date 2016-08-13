ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}

Kenny Baker, the Actor Who Brought R2-D2 to Life, Passes Away

August 13, 2016
August 13, 2016

Remembering the fan-favorite actor who played one of the saga's most iconic characters.

Kenny Baker, a key part of the Star Wars saga as the actor who brought R2-D2 to life, has passed away. He was 81.

Standing 3 feet 8 inches tall, Baker created Artoo's much-loved innocent yet adventurous personality from inside the droid, starting with 1977's A New Hope. Whether it was the slow turn of Artoo's dome to convey suspicion or nervous wobbles signifying fear, Baker made a robotic being seem very human. In addition, he played Paploo, the Ewok who memorably steals a speeder bike in 1983's Return of the Jedi. The actor became a legend to Star Wars fans.






"Kenny Baker was a real gentleman as well as an incredible trooper who always worked hard under difficult circumstances," said George Lucas. "A talented vaudevillian who could always make everybody laugh, Kenny was truly the heart and soul of R2-D2 and will be missed by all his fans and everyone who knew him."






Kenny_Baker-1

Born in Birmingham, England, Baker began acting at age 16. Along with the Star Wars films, his career also includes performances in The Elephant Man (1980), Time Bandits (1981), Lucasfilm's Willow (1988), and more. In 1978, he immortalized Artoo at Grauman's Chinese Theatre, making cement footprints of the droid that remain outside the famed theater today.

"We're all saddened to learn of Kenny's passing," said Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. "There is no Star Wars without R2-D2, and Kenny defined who R2-D2 was and is. He will be greatly missed."

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

kenny baker R2-D2

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    Quiz: Which Droid Should Be Your Counterpart?

    September 23, 2022

    September 23, 2022

    Sep 23

  • {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Clones at 20 | Concept Artist Roel Robles on the Design Origins of Count Dooku’s Unique Lightsaber Hilt

    May 13, 2022

    May 13, 2022

    May 13

  • {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Clones at 20 | 4 Ways Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Helped Change Filmmaking

    May 10, 2022

    May 10, 2022

    May 10

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    How Judith Leiber Turned Fan-Favorite Astromech R2-D2 into Fine Art

    April 30, 2021

    April 30, 2021

    Apr 30

  • Add R2-D2 Popcorn Garland to Your Tree for Some Holiday Droid Decor

    December 18, 2019

    December 18, 2019

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"} {:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"}

    Official Synopsis for Solo: A Star Wars Story Revealed

    January 16, 2018

    January 16, 2018

    Jan 16

  • {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}

    John Powell to Score Untitled Han Solo Movie

    July 26, 2017

    July 26, 2017

    Jul 26

  • {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}

    Ron Howard to Assume Directorial Duties on the Untitled Han Solo Film

    June 22, 2017

    June 22, 2017

    Jun 22

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved