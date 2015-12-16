Kay Jewelers Creates Stunning Gold BB-8 for 'Force 4 Fashion'

An elegant droid for a more civilized age is up for auction -- with proceeds benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

C-3PO isn't the only gold droid in Star Wars anymore.

Kay Jewelers has crafted a custom-designed, one-of-a-kind, gold and diamond BB-8 collectible, a beautiful keepsake like no other. It debuted at the Force 4 Fashion event and it's now up for auction, with the proceeds benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Standing at 4.25” high and weighing more than 1.5 lbs, the custom BB-8 collectible is set in 18 karat yellow gold and features an incredible total diamond weight of 18 carats. Check it out in the gallery below!