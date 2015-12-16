ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Force For Change", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/force-for-change"}

Kay Jewelers Creates Stunning Gold BB-8 for 'Force 4 Fashion'

December 16, 2015
December 16, 2015

An elegant droid for a more civilized age is up for auction -- with proceeds benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

C-3PO isn't the only gold droid in Star Wars anymore.

Kay Jewelers has crafted a custom-designed, one-of-a-kind, gold and diamond BB-8 collectible, a beautiful keepsake like no other. It debuted at the Force 4 Fashion event and it's now up for auction, with the proceeds benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Standing at 4.25” high and weighing more than 1.5 lbs, the custom BB-8 collectible is set in 18 karat yellow gold and features an incredible total diamond weight of 18 carats. Check it out in the gallery below!

  • BB8_FINAL

    of
    BB8_FINAL

    of
  • BB8-2_FINAL

    of
    BB8-2_FINAL

    of
  • BB8-teaser-image-1_FINAL

    of
    BB8-teaser-image-1_FINAL

    of
  • BB8-teaser-image2_FINAL

    of
    BB8-teaser-image2_FINAL

    of

    • Just don't tell Artoo. He might get a little jealous.

    StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

    Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #ForceForChange

    Force for Change BB-8 Kay Jewelers

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    Quiz: Which Droid Should Be Your Counterpart?

    September 23, 2022

    September 23, 2022

    Sep 23

  • {:title=>"Force For Change", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/force-for-change"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Meet the Teams Building a Better Future with Star Wars: Force for Change

    July 28, 2022

    July 28, 2022

    Jul 28

  • {:title=>"Force For Change", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/force-for-change"}

    Disney, Lucasfilm, and FIRST Join Forces Once Again

    January 8, 2022

    January 8, 2022

    Jan 8

  • {:title=>"Force For Change", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/force-for-change"}

    Galactic Builders Kicks Off Season 2, Celebrating Star Wars and STEM

    September 14, 2021

    September 14, 2021

    Sep 14

  • {:title=>"Force For Change", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/force-for-change"}

    Meet the Winners of the 2021 FIRST® Global Innovation Awards Powered by Star Wars: Force for Change

    August 20, 2021

    August 20, 2021

    Aug 20

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Go on a Healthy Roll With This BB-8 Cauliflower Toast

    August 18, 2021

    August 18, 2021

    Aug 18

  • {:title=>"Force For Change", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/force-for-change"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Star Wars: Force for Change, FIRST, and the LEGO® Group Launch “LEGO Star Wars Holiday Contest”

    December 9, 2020

    December 9, 2020

    Dec 9

  • {:title=>"Force For Change", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/force-for-change"}

    The FIRST Robotics Community Embodies the Mission of Star Wars: Force for Change

    May 29, 2020

    May 29, 2020

    May 29

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved