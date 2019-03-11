Designing Star Wars: Star Wars Resistance

StarWars.com talks with Art Director Amy Beth Christenson about kitbashing the Aces' racers, how Flix is related to the Ewoks, and more! #News

The look of Star Wars is unlike anything else in popular culture. Step back in time to explore the history and philosophy behind the concepts that define the galaxy far, far away in Designing Star Wars.

In Star Wars, nothing's ever really gone. More than 40 years after the first film, creators routinely go back to those earliest drawing boards for inspiration. And oftentimes, among the stacks of unused concept art and sketches, they find models and muses for the next generation of Star Wars storytelling.

In creating the new anime-inspired look of Star Wars Resistance, Art Director Amy Beth Christenson turned a forgotten Ewok ancestor into a bird-like business partner, resurrected an impossible droid, and kitbashed pieces of some of the most recognizable ships in the galaxy into something new and unique. "We have a tradition of going back and looking at what didn’t make it," Christenson says, scouring through the old Ralph McQuarrie, Joe Johnston, and Nilo Rodis-Jamero concepts.

Concept art by Amy Beth Christenson

BB-8

BB-8 was already a big-screen star when Christenson and her team were designing the look of Resistance. But to translate Poe Dameron's beloved droid into animation, she consulted early concept art for the roly-poly astromech's debut in The Force Awakens.

Concept art by Christian Alzmann

The idea was to reimagine BB-8 in the anime-inspired style, a slightly rounder, "stylized and squat version of himself." The redesign was also a conscious effort to differentiate the animated version from his live-action counterpart but retain the spirit of the feisty little droid.

Concept art by Christian Alzmann

"There’s a level of simplifying that went with it, as well," Christenson says. The animated BB-8 has just one antenna and "you don’t see the red light in the lens." But she was meticulous about maintaining the details on the individual plates around the roundy's body.