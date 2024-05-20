The Acolyte Star Amandla Stenberg Performs New John Williams Star Wars Arrangement 

Watch the actor and accomplished musician play a solo violin piece from the maestro himself.

We’ve known The Acolyte star Amandla Stenberg is a dedicated Star Wars fan since she first walked out on stage at Star Wars Celebration Europe in full Padmé Amidala cosplay. The actor is also an accomplished musician. She not only dreamed of winning a role in the galaxy far, far away, but hoped to one day record the iconic Star Wars music on her grandfather’s violin.



Today, a new behind-the-scenes featurette takes us inside that recording session at the John Williams Music Building at the former home of MGM Studios. Watch Stenberg’s performance of the solo violin arrangement written by Williams just for Stenberg.

Stenberg arrives as Mae in the two-episode series premiere of Star Wars: The Acolyte streaming June 4 on Disney+.