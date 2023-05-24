Jedi at 40 | 40 Great Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Quotes

It's not a trap! Revisit some of the best lines from Episode VI.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi arrived in theaters on May 25, 1983, bringing an end to the original trilogy in memorable fashion. Marking its 40 th anniversary, StarWars.com presents “ Jedi at 40,” a series of articles celebrating the film that brought us Jabba’s palace, Ewoks, Luke Skywalker’s final confrontation with the Emperor and Darth Vader, and so much more.

Great quotes and Star Wars go hand in hand, and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi is filled with wonderful lines that are as entertaining as they are profound. It’s hard not to feel a swell of emotion hearing Luke’s resolve to save his father. We also can’t keep ourselves from smiling as Han, Leia, and Lando snark their way into saving the galaxy. Then, of course, there are the Emperor's fantastically menacing taunts. To paraphrase Yoda, “When 40 years old most other movies reach, be this quotable they will not.” Here are 40 of the most memorable Return of the Jedi quotes.

1. “The Emperor is not as forgiving as I am. “ — Darth Vader



Say what you will about Darth Vader, but he’s not lying to Death Star Commander Jerrjerrod. Hearing this line come from someone who, last we saw him, cut off his son’s hand, is a reminder that the Emperor is an extremely threatening figure.

2. “There doesn’t seem to be anyone here. Let’s go back and tell Master Luke.” — C-3PO

Immediately after knocking on the door to Jabba’s palace, Threepio’s ready to turn back and regroup. Unfortunately for him, Jabba is home and the plan will proceed.

3. “Allow me to introduce myself. I am Luke Skywalker, Jedi Knight and friend to Captain Solo.” — Luke Skywalker

Even as a pre-recorded hologram, Luke’s cool factor in Return of the Jedi reaches the atmosphere. As he kicks off his plan to rescue Han, it’s gratifying to hear him introduce himself as a full-fledged Jedi Knight.

4. “I will not give up my favorite decoration. I like Captain Solo where he is.” — Jabba the Hutt



Jabba instantly rejects Luke’s offers of diplomacy and gloats about how our favorite scoundrel-turned-statue matches his visions for interior design. Jabba is a menace, and getting Han back will be a difficult task.

5. “We have powerful friends. You’re gonna regret this.” — Leia Organa

Leia frees Han from carbonite only to find Jabba and his crew waiting nearby. The crime lord is confident things will go his way, but Leia’s words will soon ring true.

6. “You will take me to Jabba now!” — Luke Skywalker

Luke shows off his new strength in the Force with a Jedi mind trick on Bib Fortuna. Where once he was amazed by Obi-Wan using the same ability, Luke now wields it with ease — a signal that he's grown more powerful.

7. “There will be no bargain, young Jedi. I shall enjoy watching you die.” — Jabba the Hutt



Right before dropping Luke into the rancor’s lair, Jabba makes it clear that he is not to be trifled with. It’s no wonder he became as powerful as he is. After all, keeping a giant monster in the basement is excellent leverage.

8. “You're gonna die here, you know. Convenient.” — Han Solo



As the team sails to their scheduled execution on Jabba’s barge, Luke remarks on having once lived on Tatooine. But even when facing death, Han can’t help but find the snarkiest quip available.

9. “Threepio. You tell that slimy piece of worm-ridden filth he’ll get no such pleasure from us.” — Han Solo

Defiant as ever, our favorite star captain refuses to grovel before Jabba as the crime lord suggests they beg for mercy.

10. “Jabba! This is your last chance. Free us or die.” — Luke Skywalker



Luke and his friends have given Jabba countless chances. But as things continue to escalate, it’s becoming clear that we're about to see the full fruits of Luke’s Jedi training.

11. “Boba Fett?! Boba Fett?! Where?” — Han Solo

The galaxy’s greatest bounty hunter is down! While we now know that Boba would later emerge from the Sarlacc’s maw, for decades this line and Han’s sightless bumbling spelled the end for the fearsome Boba Fett.

12. “No, wait! I thought you were blind!” — Lando Calrissian

Still recovering from hibernation sickness, a temporarily blind Han takes aim at the Sarlacc tentacle wrapped around Lando’s leg. Whether it was skill or luck, he does somehow make the shot and saves his old friend.

13. “When 900 years old you reach, look as good you will not.” — Yoda



As he nears drawing his final breath, Master Yoda surprises Luke with this joke. He's trying to keep his student at ease, further proof of what a caring teacher he is.

14. “That is the way of things...the way of the Force.” — Yoda

Yoda provides us more of his poetic philosophies as his life comes to an end. All nights must fall eventually, but life keeps moving.

15. “There is another Skywalker.” — Yoda

As Star Wars fans, it’s hard to imagine not knowing that Luke and Leia are siblings. But for folks watching the series for the first time, Yoda’s last words are a startling revelation.

16. “Luke, you're going to find that many of the truths we cling to depend greatly on our own point of view.” — Obi-Wan Kenobi



Luke confronts Obi-Wan, hurt that his master obscured the truth about his father. Kenobi explains himself, and expresses his own feelings of betrayal at losing Anakin to the dark side.

17. “There is still good in him.” — Luke Skywalker

With this simple line about his father, Luke demonstrates his own innate goodness and intention to save a man most would consider too far gone. He hopes to do the impossible and succeed where Obi-Wan had failed.

18. “Here we go again.” — C-3PO



Our beloved main characters gather again and set off to the forest moon of Endor. It’s fitting for C-3PO to deliver this line knowing all of the adventures they’ve been through, both on screen and off.

19. “Fly casual.” — Han Solo

Flying in an Imperial shuttle, Han and the crew try to trick the Empire using old clearance codes. As Luke worries that his presence will endanger the mission, and Chewie fears that they all look too suspicious, Han delivers this sound, easy-to-follow advice.

20. “You're a jittery little thing, aren't you?” — Leia Organa



Upon getting separated from the rest of the group on Endor, Leia encounters the adorable young Ewok, Wicket. While he’s cautious at first, Leia wins him over quickly, and the pair end up making a pretty good team.

21. “Nice work. Great, Chewie! Great! Always thinking with your stomach.” — Han Solo

Fooled by a big hunk of meat on a stick, the proud Wookiee lands our heroes in an Ewok trap. Fortunately, R2-D2 is there to cut them out of the net and resolve the group’s problems. As usual.

22. “It's against my programming to impersonate a deity.” — C-3PO



Always a rule follower, C-3PO is reluctant to use his newfound influence over the Ewoks. An honorable thing to do, it does ultimately lead to the rest of our heroes almost becoming barbecue.

23. "The Force is strong in my family. My father has it...I have it...and my sister has it." — Luke Skywalker



Not sure he'll return from facing Vader and the Emperor, Luke tells his sister this new truth. A shocking moment, but so is Leia's response...

24. “I know. Somehow...I've always known.” — Leia Organa



Leia's calm acceptance of Luke's revelation show her connection to the Force and her brother.

25. “It is too late for me, son.” — Darth Vader



Vader says this as he and Luke come face to face for the first time since their fight in Cloud City, with his son trying to convert his father back to the light. There's a twinge of regret in his voice, something we've never heard before.

26. “They'll have that shield down on time...or this'll be the shortest offensive of all time.” — Lando Calrissian

Piloting his old ship, Lando asserts his confidence in Han’s strike team carrying out its job on Endor. But as is tradition for Millennium Falcon pilots, he also quietly mutters a more sobering aside.

27. “I'm afraid our furry companion has gone and done something rather rash.” — C-3PO

An Ewok stealing a speeder bike is far from the safest strategy. But the furry warrior does succeed in drawing away a few of the Imperial scouts, paving the path for Han and the others to begin their assault.

28. “Your overconfidence is your weakness.” / ”Your faith in your friends is yours.” — Luke Skywalker and Emperor Palpatine



Palpatine's philosophy and unwillingness to let anyone get the better of him is summed up in this short but memorable exchange.

29. “It’s a trap!” — Admiral Ackbar

Palpatine pulled a fast one and led the rebels into an ambush. If anybody had been confused on what took place, our dear Admiral Ackbar was sure to make it abundantly clear with this now iconic quote.

30. “Strike me down with all your hatred, and your journey towards the dark side will be complete.” — Emperor Palpatine

The Emperor's taunts are relentless, as is his goading Luke into a fight.

31. “I love you." / “I know.” — Han Solo and Princess Leia



In Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Han got to say the too-cool-for-school response to Leia’s confession. Now the roles are reversed, as Leia’s craftiness and hidden blaster get the crew out of a sticky situation.

32. " I feel the good in you...the conflict." — Luke Skywalker

Taking the high ground over Vader during their duel, Luke reaffirms his conviction to redeem his father. He’ll eventually win the day, but his determination in such opposition is admirable. (He also does a sick backflip before saying this.)

33. " If you will not turn to the dark side, then perhaps she will.” — Darth Vader

John Williams’ perfect score swells as Luke’s anger and fear finally reach their high point. With the threat to Leia being the trigger, Luke overpowers his father in hatred.

34. “I am a Jedi, like my father before me.” — Luke Skywalker



Luke’s true father is Anakin Skywalker. All of Palpatine’s efforts have failed. He did not turn Luke from the light — as the Jedi throws away his weapon, refusing to kill his father — and he had not wiped out all of the good in Anakin.

35. “Now, young Skywalker…you will die.” — Emperor Palpatine

A chilling line, as Palpatine pauses in his attack on Luke to state his intentions plainly. Then, lightning courses as Palpatine unleashes his full power. But in that instant Anakin Skywalker returns, awakened by his son's compassion, and throws Palpatine into the void.

36. " That was too close." — Lando Calrissian

Barreling through the Death Star in the Millennium Falcon, Lando narrowly avoids a fiery demise amid the TIE fighter attacks and narrow corridors. In the process, the Falcon’s radar dish comes clean off. Lando’s promise to return the ol' hunk of junk without a scratch is officially broken.

37. “Just for once, let me look on you with my own eyes.” — Anakin Skywalker

Luke was right. There was still good in his father, and his humanity returned to him at the end.

38. " I’ll not leave you here. I’ve got to save you." — Luke Skywalker

Even now as Anakin fades, our hero is determined to do more to save him.

39. “You already have, Luke. You were right. You were right about me. Tell your sister...you were right.” — Anakin Skywalker



Anakin’s final thoughts are with his remaining family. He dies redeemed.

40. “He's my brother.” — Leia Organa

The last spoken line of the original trilogy. Leia ties the Skywalker story up, and Solo's reaction — changing from bewilderment to joy — is classic.