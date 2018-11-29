Capturing the Strength of Ahsoka Tano in Gentle Giant’s Mini Bust

StarWars.com catches up with the design team to talk about reversing the process to turn stylized animation into a realistic mini bust, now available for pre-order!
The proud visage of Ahsoka Tano -- Anakin Skywalker’s former Padawan and Jedi-turned-rebel -- greeted fans at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this summer when Gentle Giant debuted a new hyper-realistic mini bust of the Togruta hero.
Standing tall and poised for battle, her twin white lightsabers ignited at her back and a look of sheer determination in her eyes, StarWars.com is pleased to report that the limited-edition, hand-cast, hand-painted, and hand-numbered collectible is now available for pre-order!
Even turned away from the crowd before being revealed this summer, the stunning likeness captured the attention of none-other-than the character’s creator, Dave Filoni, says Ashly Powell, the collectible manufacturer’s director of product development, a moment that coincidentally came just hours ahead of Filoni’s announcement that Star Wars: The Clone Wars had been saved.