ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

Padawan Lula Talisola Must Face Her Fears in IDW’s The High Republic Adventures #1 - Exclusive Preview

February 1, 2021
February 1, 2021
StarWars.com Team

The young learner, led by Master Yoda, begins her first mission as the Jedi answer a call for help.

There comes a time when every Jedi must put their training to the test. For Padawan Lula Talisola and her friends, that time is now.

In StarWars.com’s first look at IDW Publishing’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #1, the Star Hopper, a Padawan Academic Cruiser, receives a distress call following a hyperspace disaster that has wrought chaos throughout the galaxy. On board is promising Jedi-to-be Lula Talisola and other students of the Force -- and they’re all about to take their first real steps into a larger world…

The High Republic Adventures #1, from writer Daniel José Older and artist Harvey Tolibao, arrives February 3 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop.Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #1 coverStar Wars: The High Republic Adventures 1 cover Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures 1 preview 1Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures 1 preview 2Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures 1 preview 3Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures 1 preview 4

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #TheHighRepublic

star wars comics Star Wars: The High Republic Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Ty Yorrick Returns in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Saber for Hire – Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Inside Star Wars: The High Republic: The Nameless Strike Back in Phase III

    November 30, 2023

    November 30, 2023

    Nov 30

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    What Is Star Wars: The High Republic?

    November 15, 2023

    November 15, 2023

    Nov 15

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Inside Star Wars: The High Republic: New Faces of the Nihil

    November 15, 2023

    November 15, 2023

    Nov 15

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars: The High Republic Jedi Should You Invite Over for Life Day?

    November 15, 2023

    November 15, 2023

    Nov 15

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Star Wars: The High Republic Phase III Is Here

    November 14, 2023

    November 14, 2023

    Nov 14

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Star Wars: The High Republic Chronological Reader's Guide

    November 10, 2023

    November 10, 2023

    Nov 10

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved