Padawan Lula Talisola Must Face Her Fears in IDW’s The High Republic Adventures #1 - Exclusive Preview

The young learner, led by Master Yoda, begins her first mission as the Jedi answer a call for help.

There comes a time when every Jedi must put their training to the test. For Padawan Lula Talisola and her friends, that time is now.

In StarWars.com’s first look at IDW Publishing’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #1, the Star Hopper, a Padawan Academic Cruiser, receives a distress call following a hyperspace disaster that has wrought chaos throughout the galaxy. On board is promising Jedi-to-be Lula Talisola and other students of the Force -- and they’re all about to take their first real steps into a larger world…

The High Republic Adventures #1, from writer Daniel José Older and artist Harvey Tolibao, arrives February 3 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop.