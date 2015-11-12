Get Ready for Your Personal Medal Ceremony: runDisney Star Wars Medal Preview!

The power of the Force comes to your trophy room.

Han and Luke received medals for blowing up the Death Star, and runners will soon get the same honor.

runDisney's Star Wars Half Marathon Weekend -- featuring a Half Marathon, Star Wars 10K, Star Wars 5K, runDisney Kid Races, and the epic Rebel Challenge (the 10K and Half Marathon combined) -- comes to Disneyland from January 14-17. The runs are all Star Wars-themed, and participants often dress in costume as their favorite Jedi, Sith, rebel princesses, and more. As such, entrants will receive their own finely-detailed medals, worthy of a ceremony in a galaxy far, far away -- and StarWars.com has your first look below!