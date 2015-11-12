ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Take a First Look at the Star Wars: The Force Awakens IMAX 3D Poster

November 12, 2015
StarWars.com Team

The Force is calling to you -- in larger-than-life IMAX 3D.

The Force is big. And soon, it'll be IMAX big.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens hits theaters on December 18, including a release in immersive IMAX 3D. StarWars.com is excited to offer a first look at the film's official IMAX poster, featuring Rey, BB-8, and a massive Jakku sun. It's a beautiful image that hints at the enveloping experience the format provides.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Star Wars: The Force Awakens in IMAX 3D, and get your tickets now!

