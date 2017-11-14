Check Out the Beautiful Star Wars: The Last Jedi IMAX Poster

See the powerful image featuring Luke Skywalker, Kylo Ren, and more from the highly-anticipated film.

Now here's something truly special.

The official Star Wars: The Last Jedi IMAX poster was revealed today, a stunning image continuing the red-and-white color motif of the theatrical and character posters. Luke looms large, opposite a helmet-in-hand Kylo Ren, with the film's other characters below -- including Rey, her cloak colored in crimson. Check it out below:

Tickets for Star Wars: The Last Jedi are available now.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives December 15, 2017.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.