Get a First Look at Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Stories of Light and Dark

April 16, 2020
StarWars.com Team

Plus, check out the full author lineup and other details for the special anthology collection.

Armor up for a Star Wars: The Clone Wars experience like no other.

Along with This Week! In Star Wars, StarWars.com is excited to reveal the cover of Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Stories of Light and Dark, a new anthology coming August 25. The collection features 11 stories by 11 authors -- Lou Anders, Preeti Chhibber, Zoraida Córdova, Jason Fry, Rebecca Roanhorse, Greg Van Eekhout, Tom Angleberger, E. Anne Convery, Sarah Beth Durst, Yoon Ha Lee, and Anne Ursu -- including 10 retellings of memorable episodes and arcs and one original Nightsisters-based story. In addition, Stories of Light and Dark will also feature beautiful watercolor renditions of Clone Wars characters by Ksenia Zelentsova. Check out Zelentsova's clone-tastic cover below!

Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Stories of Light and Dark cover

Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Stories of Light and Dark arrives August 25 and is available for pre-order now.

See Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Stories of Light and Dark and more on This Week! In Star Wars below!



Watch the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+.

Learn more about Star Wars on Disney+.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)

