Get a First Look at Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Stories of Light and Dark

Plus, check out the full author lineup and other details for the special anthology collection.

Armor up for a Star Wars: The Clone Wars experience like no other.

Along with This Week! In Star Wars, StarWars.com is excited to reveal the cover of Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Stories of Light and Dark, a new anthology coming August 25. The collection features 11 stories by 11 authors -- Lou Anders, Preeti Chhibber, Zoraida Córdova, Jason Fry, Rebecca Roanhorse, Greg Van Eekhout, Tom Angleberger, E. Anne Convery, Sarah Beth Durst, Yoon Ha Lee, and Anne Ursu -- including 10 retellings of memorable episodes and arcs and one original Nightsisters-based story. In addition, Stories of Light and Dark will also feature beautiful watercolor renditions of Clone Wars characters by Ksenia Zelentsova. Check out Zelentsova's clone-tastic cover below!

Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Stories of Light and Dark arrives August 25 and is available for pre-order now.

