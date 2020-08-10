Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Stories of Light and Dark Audiobook Cast Revealed - Exclusive

Sam Witwer returns as Maul, plus more surprises in the full lineup of readers.

The Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Stories of Light and Dark audiobook is going to be something of a family reunion. Even though this family consists of Jedi, Sith, and Nightsisters.

StarWars.com is thrilled to reveal the cast for the Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Stories of Light and Dark anthology audiobook, featuring several names that are sure to please fans of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Many actors will reprise their roles from the beloved animated series, including Corey Burton (Cad Bane and Count Dooku), Nika Futterman (Asajj Ventress), Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker), Catherine Taber (Padmé Amidala), James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), and Sam Witwer (Maul). Check out the full reader list below:



Introduction...read by Catherine Taber

"Sharing the Same Face"...read by James Arnold Taylor

"Dooku Captured"...read by Corey Burton

"Hostage Crisis"...read by Matt Lanter

"Pursuit of Peace"...read by Catherine Taber

"The Shadow of Umbara"...read by James Arnold Taylor

"Bane's Story"...read by Corey Burton

"The Lost Nightsister"...read by Nika Futterman

"Dark Vengeance"...read by Sam Witwer

"Almost a Jedi"...read by Olivia Hack

"Kenobi's Shadow"...read by James Arnold Taylor

"Bug"...read by Catherine Taber

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Stories of Light and Dark, coming August 25, promises to be a beautiful tribute to the recently-completed animated series. The anthology will collect 11 stories by 11 authors -- Lou Anders, Preeti Chhibber, Zoraida Córdova, Jason Fry, Rebecca Roanhorse, Greg Van Eekhout, Tom Angleberger, E. Anne Convery, Sarah Beth Durst, Yoon Ha Lee, and Anne Ursu -- including 10 retellings of memorable episodes and arcs and one original Nightsisters-based story.

For more on Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Stories of Light and Dark, stay tuned to StarWars.com and check out our special feature in which each author discusses The Clone Wars and their stories in the book.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Stories of Light and Dark arrives August 25 and is available for pre-order now.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #TheCloneWars