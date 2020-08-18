ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Maul Revels in His Revenge in Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Stories of Light and Dark - Exclusive Audiobook Excerpt

August 18, 2020
StarWars.com Team

Hear Sam Witwer return as the dark warrior in this chilling audio clip.

“At last we will have revenge.”

Maul’s words in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace echo throughout his life as a Sith and beyond. In StarWars.com’s exclusive audiobook excerpt of “Dark Vengeance” by Rebecca Roanhorse, taken from Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Stories of Light and Dark, an older Maul recounts his tale of survival and quest for revenge against Obi-Wan Kenobi. An adaptation of the classic The Clone Wars episode “Brothers,” Sam Witwer returns to the role of Maul once more with a menacing performance. Check it out below.

Clone Wars Stories of Light and Dark

Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Stories of Light and Dark, coming August 25, promises to be a beautiful tribute to the recently-completed animated series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The anthology will collect 11 stories by 11 authors -- Lou Anders, Preeti Chhibber, Zoraida Córdova, Jason Fry, Rebecca Roanhorse, Greg Van Eekhout, Tom Angleberger, E. Anne Convery, Sarah Beth Durst, Yoon Ha Lee, and Anne Ursu -- including 10 retellings of memorable episodes and arcs and one original Nightsisters-based story.

For more on Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Stories of Light and Dark, check out StarWars.com's previous coverage:


Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Stories of Light and Dark arrives August 25 and is available for pre-order now in hardcover and audiobook formats.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

