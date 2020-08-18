Maul Revels in His Revenge in Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Stories of Light and Dark - Exclusive Audiobook Excerpt

Hear Sam Witwer return as the dark warrior in this chilling audio clip.
“At last we will have revenge.”
Maul’s words in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace echo throughout his life as a Sith and beyond. In StarWars.com’s exclusive audiobook excerpt of “Dark Vengeance” by Rebecca Roanhorse, taken from Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Stories of Light and Dark, an older Maul recounts his tale of survival and quest for revenge against Obi-Wan Kenobi. An adaptation of the classic The Clone Wars episode “Brothers,” Sam Witwer returns to the role of Maul once more with a menacing performance. Check it out below.
Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Stories of Light and Dark, coming August 25, promises to be a beautiful tribute to the recently-completed animated series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The anthology will collect 11 stories by 11 authors -- Lou Anders, Preeti Chhibber, Zoraida Córdova, Jason Fry, Rebecca Roanhorse, Greg Van Eekhout, Tom Angleberger, E. Anne Convery, Sarah Beth Durst, Yoon Ha Lee, and Anne Ursu -- including 10 retellings of memorable episodes and arcs and one original Nightsisters-based story.
For more on Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Stories of Light and Dark, check out StarWars.com's previous coverage:
Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Stories of Light and Dark arrives August 25 and is available for pre-order now in hardcover and audiobook formats.
Site tags: #StarWarsBlog. #TheCloneWars