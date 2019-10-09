ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

General Anakin Skywalker Comes to Galaxy of Heroes - Exclusive

October 9, 2019
StarWars.com Team

The Chosen One arrives on Friday, October 11, in the new event Clash On Kamino.

StarWars.com is thrilled to announce that General Anakin Skywalker is officially coming to Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, the hit mobile strategy game. Anakin can be unlocked October 11-13 by completing the new Epic Confrontation, Clash On Kamino. The event will first take you to a conflict raging in space, where you'll battle General Grievous as he attempts to stop Skywalker from saving his friends on Kamino. Then, you'll head down to the planet's surface for a massive ground battle, defending Tipoca City from Asajj Ventress and the Separatist invasion with the help of General Kenobi. Get a first look at Anakin and Clash On Kamino in the Galaxy of Heroes screenshots below!

Clash on Kamino in Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes Character inventory screen in Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes General Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes General Anakin Skywalker and clones in Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes

According to EA, Skywalker will be the most powerful character in the game to date -- so get ready for the Chosen One to join your squad!

See a clip of Anakin in this week's episode of The Star Wars Show below!


Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes is available for Android and iOS devices.

