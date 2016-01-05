Galaxy Wire: Stunning Star Wars: The Force Awakens Figures and More! - January 5, 2015

Hot Toys' beautiful collectibles arrive, plus more news from around the Web!

Galaxy Wire is a selection of the StarWars.com team’s favorite activity relating to Jedi, Sith, and the power of the Force on the Internet. From Star Wars: The Force Awakens tidbits to photos of dogs dressed like Ewoks, you’ll find it all here. Thankfully, no Bothans died to get us this information.

The awakening continues at the box office

The story of Rey, Finn, Poe, some old friends, and more keeps on rolling since its December 18 release: Forbes.com reports that Star Wars: The Force Awakens made $90 million over the weekend, bringing its total to $760 million and closer to #1 all-time in the US. That's a lot of Republic credits. How many times have you seen Star Wars: The Force Awakens? We here at StarWars.com have seen it approximately 10 gazillion times (more or less).

Incredible Star Wars: The Force Awakens Hot Toys figures are incredible

Minds > blown. Kotaku recently featured Hot Toys' Star Wars: The Force Awakens figures and they are, in a word, amazing. The detail, the likenesses, the paint -- they're more works of art than anything else. Time to make room on the shelf.

New nominations

Medal ceremonies incoming! The latest Star Wars film has already received a Critics' Choice Award nomination for Best Picture, and EW.com reports that the American Cinema Editors has nominated Maryann Brandon and Mary Jo Markey for their work on Star Wars: The Force Awakens for Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic). Unfortunately, still no nominations or medals for Chewie.

