Fulfill Your Halloween Destiny and Make a BB-9E-O’-Lantern

October 26, 2017
Kelly Knox

Craft a jack-o'-lantern that even Supreme Leader Snoke would love.

This First Order astromech droid is as severe and menacing as BB-8 is cute and spirited. BB-9E, nicknamed “BB-H8” on the set of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, is destined to be just as memorable as his Resistance counterpart.

BB-9E against a black background.

If you’re looking for the perfect décor for your porch this Halloween that’s more spooky than spunky, make BB-9E for a darkly loyal companion this season.

A pumpkin decorated to look like BB-9E.

What You'll Need:*

  • Black craft pumpkin
  • Two disposable paper bowls
  • Black spray paint
  • Large plastic bottle cap
  • Red LED battery-powered light (optional)
  • Two large light blue sequins
  • Aluminum foil
  • Shiny silver duct tape
  • Silver acrylic paint
  • Scissors
  • Craft knife
  • Glue
  • Paint brush
  • Pencil
  • Ruler

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Get Started!

Step 1: Begin by spray painting the two paper bowls black, and let dry completely. (If you were unable to find a black craft pumpkin, you can spray an orange or white one at this time as well.)

A bottle cap with a hole in the top is wrapped in duct tape. The cap sits beside scissors and more duct tape that will be used to create a BB-9E-o-lantern.

Step 2: While the paint is drying, use the scissors (or a hammer and nail) to punch a hole in the plastic bottle cap. Next, cut the silver duct tape and wrap it around the edges of the plastic bottle cap, slightly overlapping on the top.

Step 3: Next, use the roll of duct tape as a template and trace the inside circle on the black craft pumpkin. Trace several circles around all sides of the pumpkin.

4 strips of duct tape on a black pumpkin.

Step 4: Cut the silver duct tape into several small strips about the diameter of the circle. Make a row of horizontal stripes spaced evenly apart, cutting the tape to fit the circle.

Step 5: Place one strip of silver duct tape vertically in the middle of the circle.

Step 6: Next, trace the inside and outside of the duct tape roll (not larger than an inch thick) on the piece of aluminum foil.

Step 7: Use the ruler to draw two lines bisecting the circle. These will serve as guides for the shapes inside the circle.

Aluminum foil, a pencil, and a ruler have been used to trace the details that will go on the side of the BB-9E jack-o-lantern.

Step 8: Draw a trapezoid shape centered on the lines and touching the inner part of the circle. It doesn’t have to be exactly measured, but should be roughly ½ inch wide at the top of the shape. Repeat until you have four shapes.

A craft knife and scissors lay atop a foil circle cut out.

Step 9: Use a craft knife to cut out the circle.

Step 10: Use the glue or tape to attach the circle on top of the silver strips you placed on the pumpkin previously.

Step 11: Repeat until all circles you traced on the pumpkin are complete.

Step 12: Next, trace the bottle cap on the front of one of the paper bowls you painted. Cut it out with the craft knife, then gently push the cap through from inside the bowl so that it fits snugly. The cap should be sticking out, not concave.

Step 13: Paint the designs of BB-9E’s head on to the bowl with the silver acrylic paint. (You can use the image at the top of this post/in the Databank for a reference.) Let dry.

A black and silver upside down paper bowl with a bottle cap makes up the top of the BB-9E-o-lantern.

Step 14: Paint a silver border along the bottom edge of the bowl, and let dry.

The top of a homemade BB-9E-O'-Lantern.

Step 15: Next, cut the two large blue sequins into identical rectangle shapes. Glue them onto the bowl to the right of the plastic bottle cap.

Step 16: Trim the border of the plain black bowl so that it’s shorter than the other bowl you already completed. Use the craft knife to cut a hole in the bottom of the bowl large enough to fit around the craft pumpkin’s stem.

Step 17: Hot glue the bottom bowl firmly on top of the pumpkin.

    • Step 18: Drop a small battery-powered red LED right in the bottom bowl, and then gently place the head on top. You can glue the bowl on the back half to keep it secure, or leave it unglued, to easily turn on and off the LED light.

    Your own personal BB-9E droid is complete. Place it on your porch or inside your home to let everyone know your house is one of the First Order.

    Kelly Knox is a freelance writer who loves creating crafts with her daughter. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox, and take a look at her blog the st{art} button for more Star Wars art projects and craft ideas.

    Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) BB-9E

