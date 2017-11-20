ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Finn, Poe, and Rey Star in New Star Wars: The Last Jedi TV Spot

November 20, 2017
November 20, 2017
StarWars.com Team

"I was raised to fight. For the first time, I have something to fight for."

Finn wakes up, and we hear his first words. Or rather, word. And he's picking up where he left off.


A new Star Wars: The Last Jedi TV spot, "Heroes," debuted this weekend, featuring looks at our protagonists in the film. We see Finn come out of his coma following The Force Awakens, shouting "Rey!", Poe Dameron talking with Finn and pulling off some daring maneuvers in his X-wing, Rey on Ahch-To with Luke Skywalker, and more. It's an exhilarating peek at the movie, showing the challenges facing our heroes...

Watch it above! Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives in theaters on December 15.

