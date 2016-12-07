ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

Feel the Power of runDisney's 2017 Dark Side Medals - First Look!

December 7, 2016
December 7, 2016
StarWars.com Team

The Rebels aren't the only ones who give out medals. Check out what you'll get at runDisney Star Wars Half Marathon - The Dark Side in April!

If ever there was a reason for runners to turn to the dark side, this is it.

The new runDisney Star Wars Half Marathon - The Dark Side medals -- revealed today on The Star Wars Show -- celebrate the villains of a galaxy far, far away, and they're stunning. Made for participants of the April 2017 weekend-long event, there's the chilling Rogue One death trooper on the Star Wars 5K medal, a massive and bold Death Star for those who complete the Dark Side Challenge (running both the Star Wars 10K and the Star Wars Half Marathon), and more. But it's the design details that are, shall we say, most impressive. On the Star Wars Half Marathon medal, red surrounds Kylo Ren, recalling his lightsaber color, and his mask and faceplate are both etched, creating a sense of depth and realism; even the Kids Races medal, featuring Captain Phasma from The Force Awakens, has a subtle First Order insignia beneath the iconic helmet. The Emperor would approve, we think.

Get a closer look at each medal below -- no probe droid necessary -- and register now for runDisney Star Wars Half Marathon - The Dark Side, coming April 20-23, 2017, at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

  • rundisney6-resized
    Kids Races of
    rundisney6-resized
    Kids Races of
  • rundisney4-resized
    5K of
    rundisney4-resized
    5K of
  • rundisney3-resized
    10K of
    rundisney3-resized
    10K of
  • rundisney1-resized
    Half Marathon of
    rundisney1-resized
    Half Marathon of
  • rundisney2-resized
    Dark Side Challenge of
    rundisney2-resized
    Dark Side Challenge of
  • rundisney5-resized
    Kessel Run (awarded to those who run the Light Side and Dark Side Half Marathons) of
    rundisney5-resized
    Kessel Run (awarded to those who run the Light Side and Dark Side Half Marathons) of

    • StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

    runDisney Star Wars medals

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

    Season of the Force, New Star Tours Adventures, and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Surprises Coming to Disneyland Park

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Stellan Gios’ Lightsaber Coming to Disney Parks and shopDisney

    November 13, 2023

    November 13, 2023

    Nov 13

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

    Star Wars Nite Returns to Disneyland After Dark in May

    February 17, 2023

    February 17, 2023

    Feb 17

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    StarWars.com Fan Spotlight: Honeymoon Aboard the Halcyon 

    February 14, 2023

    February 14, 2023

    Feb 14

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    D23 Expo 2022: Mando and Grogu to Land at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park

    September 11, 2022

    September 11, 2022

    Sep 11

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

    Caring for Creatures from Across the Galaxy at Star Wars: Cargo Bay

    August 12, 2022

    August 12, 2022

    Aug 12

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    We Checked Out the Drinks, Easter Eggs, and Galactic View at Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge

    July 18, 2022

    July 18, 2022

    Jul 18

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Meet R5-D33R, the Holiday Droid of Hoth

    November 10, 2021

    November 10, 2021

    Nov 10

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved