Feel the Power of runDisney's 2017 Dark Side Medals - First Look!

The Rebels aren't the only ones who give out medals. Check out what you'll get at runDisney Star Wars Half Marathon - The Dark Side in April!

If ever there was a reason for runners to turn to the dark side, this is it.

The new runDisney Star Wars Half Marathon - The Dark Side medals -- revealed today on The Star Wars Show -- celebrate the villains of a galaxy far, far away, and they're stunning. Made for participants of the April 2017 weekend-long event, there's the chilling Rogue One death trooper on the Star Wars 5K medal, a massive and bold Death Star for those who complete the Dark Side Challenge (running both the Star Wars 10K and the Star Wars Half Marathon), and more. But it's the design details that are, shall we say, most impressive. On the Star Wars Half Marathon medal, red surrounds Kylo Ren, recalling his lightsaber color, and his mask and faceplate are both etched, creating a sense of depth and realism; even the Kids Races medal, featuring Captain Phasma from The Force Awakens, has a subtle First Order insignia beneath the iconic helmet. The Emperor would approve, we think.

Get a closer look at each medal below -- no probe droid necessary -- and register now for runDisney Star Wars Half Marathon - The Dark Side, coming April 20-23, 2017, at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.