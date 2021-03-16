Get Your Vines on This DIY Drengir Planter

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Get Started!

Step 1: Begin by printing and cutting out the High Republic symbol.

Step 2: Trace the symbol on the back of the gold vinyl adhesive sheet. Cut it out.

Step 3: Peel the backing from the vinyl and attach the High Republic symbol to the plastic pot.

Step 4: Use the hot glue gun to make “vines” creeping up the sides of the planter.

Tip: This is a rare project where you don’t have to worry about any annoying hot glue strings. They add to the creepiness!

Step 5: Let the hot glue cool completely.

Step 6: Next, mix a few shades of green acrylic paint. Paint the glue vines the darkest shade of green. Let dry.

Step 7: Use the lighter shades of green on the vines, particularly the ends, to add more color and highlights. Let all paint dry.

Step 8: Add a coat of decoupage glue or glossy clear varnish to protect the acrylic paint when the plant is watered. Let dry completely.

Your Drengir is done! A spiky succulent or something with creeping vines will find your handiwork to be the perfect home.

Visit Lucasfilm’s official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic.