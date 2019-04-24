Dooku Has a Mission for Asajj Ventress in Dooku: Jedi Lost - Exclusive Audio Excerpt

Get your first listen to the revealing tale, centering around a figure from the Sith Lord's past.

Little has been revealed of Count Dooku prior to his time as a Sith. Until now.

The upcoming audio drama, Dooku: Jedi Lost by Cavan Scott, will take us back to Dooku's training of Asajj Ventress in the ways of the dark side -- and will explore the Sith Lord's mysterious past. In this exclusive excerpt, Dooku (Euan Morton) sends his apprentice (Orlagh Cassidy) on a surprisingly personal mission to his homeworld...

Narrated by a full cast, the recording promises to deliver an epic exploration of a new chapter in Dooku’s story.

Dooku: Jedi Lost arrives April 30 and is available for pre-order now.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog