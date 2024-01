Carve a Force-filled jack o' lantern this Halloween -- no lightsaber required!

Looking to carve a Star Wars-themed jack o' lantern? You don't need the Force to guide your hand -- just StarWars.com's stencils!

Here's how :



Click on one of the images below

Open the attached PDF

Print

Trace the image on your pumpkin

Carve





And that's it -- your pumpkin is now fully armed and operational!