Vader Faces an Unknown Foe in Marvel’s Darth Vader #8 - Exclusive Preview

December 9, 2020
StarWars.com Team

The Sith Lord battles beasts while a disembodied voice taunts his every move.

His hate makes him powerful…and utterly alone.

The current arc in Marvel’s Darth Vader series finds the Sith Lord stranded on Mustafar, his body now a mishmash of parts as he struggles to survive. In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at Darth Vader #8, Vader fends off creature after creature. But someone who he cannot see speaks to him, and the voice he hears is not afraid…

Darth Vader #8, from writer Greg Pak and artist Raffaele Ienco, with a cover by Aaron Kuder, arrives December 16 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop.

Darth Vader #8 preview Darth Vader #8 preview Darth Vader #8 preview Darth Vader #8 preview Darth Vader #8 preview Darth Vader #8 preview

