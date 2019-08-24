ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"The Rise of Skywalker", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-rise-of-skywalker"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

D23 Expo 2019: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Poster Revealed

August 24, 2019
August 24, 2019
StarWars.com Team

Check out the latest teaser poster for the final film of the Skywalker saga!

Emperor Palpatine casts an unmistakable shadow over the new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker poster unveiled Saturday during a panel at D23 Expo.

In the haunting image, Rey and Kylo Ren appear in silhouette, lightsabers ignited, seemingly locked in a duel while perched precariously on a piece of debris. In the background, bolts of lightning illuminate their struggle, highlighted in blue and red to match their opposing lightsaber blades.

And peering out from the background, larger than life, a face set deep in shadow seems to look directly into our own eyes: the face of Emperor Palpatine, first heard cackling at the end of the teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, released at Star Wars Celebration Chicago earlier this year. Take a closer look for yourself at the full image below!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker teaser poster from D23 Expo 2019

The poster was just one of many reveals at the Walt Disney Studios panel during D23 Expo 2019 today. Check back for a full recap of all the Star Wars news we learned at the panel, a glimpse at a new type of elite First Order stormtrooper, and more from D23!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #D23Expo2019

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker D23 Expo 2019

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    NYCC 2023: 13 Highlights from the Lucasfilm Publishing Panel

    October 15, 2023

    October 15, 2023

    Oct 15

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Celebrate Star Wars Reads This October!

    October 1, 2023

    October 1, 2023

    Oct 1

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Start Your Shopping List with These 20 Star Wars Celebration Show Store Exclusives

    March 29, 2023

    March 29, 2023

    Mar 29

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Plan Ahead with the Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Panel Schedule

    March 7, 2023

    March 7, 2023

    Mar 7

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    StarWars.com Fan Spotlight: Honeymoon Aboard the Halcyon 

    February 14, 2023

    February 14, 2023

    Feb 14

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    The Mandalorian Returns for Season 3 This Spring

    December 1, 2022

    December 1, 2022

    Dec 1

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Key Art Revealed

    October 25, 2022

    October 25, 2022

    Oct 25

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    NYCC 2022: Rise of the Red Blade Inquisitor Novel Revealed, and More Highlights from the Lucasfilm Publishing Panel

    October 9, 2022

    October 9, 2022

    Oct 9

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved