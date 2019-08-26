ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Watch the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - D23 Special Look

August 26, 2019
StarWars.com Team

The story of a generation comes to an end.

We are ready for December 20. Or so we thought.

D23 Expo 2019 saw the debut of new footage from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker -- and it has us more excited than ever for the final film of the Skywalker saga. For those who couldn't make it to D23 Expo, or for those who want to see it again (and again), StarWars.com is excited to share the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - D23 Special Look below!


For more on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at D23 Expo, see StarWars.com's in-depth coverage:

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters December 20.

