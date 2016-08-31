Comic Book Galaxy: Exclusive Preview of Star Wars #23 and More

Get a sneak peek at more of Han, Luke, and Leia's adventure aboard a stolen Star Destroyer and much more!
Comic Book Galaxy explores Marvel‘s Star Wars comic book releases and provides a discussion point on the culture and climate of the Star Wars comic book universe.
Happy Wednesday! It’s time for a weekly trek to your favorite comic book shop as more Star Wars goodness awaits, and Comic Book Galaxy is right there with you to enjoy the latest offerings. First up, an exclusive first look at Star Wars #23. Then we'll look back at the best bits of Star Wars #22 and issue #3 of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and then see what's going on with Han Solo’s run in with an Imperial fleet in Han Solo #3, which hits stores today. And if that wasn’t enough to spark your voracious appetite for Star Wars comics, also look at what Marjorie Liu and Mark Brooks have done with Han Solo and Princess Leia’s relationship in the Han Solo mini-series. You love them. We know.
Exclusive Preview: Star Wars #23
Last week, Han, Luke, and Leia successfully stole a Star Destroyer -- but the mission ain't over yet. The story continues in Star Wars#23, hitting shelves September 28, and based on the preview below, it looks to be full of explosions and awkward Han and Leia moments. In other words, it looks awesome. Check out our exclusive first look, featuring pages and a variant SCAR troopers cover by Jorge Molina, the main cover and sketch variant by Mike Deodato, and a Hoth Rebel action figure variant cover by John Tyler Christopher!