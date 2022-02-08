“It’s Pure Magic”: Celebrating John Williams and His Music

In honor of his 90th birthday, Star Wars composers discuss the legend’s seismic impact.
Star Wars, and many of the movies we love, would not be the same without John Williams. With a body of work that includes the scores for the nine-film Star Wars saga, Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Indiana Jones, and Jurassic Park, to name but a few, Williams’ compositions are embedded in our memories and lives. From a dorsal fin emerging out of beach waters, to Luke Skywalker gazing longingly at setting twin suns, to the goosebump-inducing sight of a towering brachiosaurus, his music connects us to characters and worlds in ways that touch us deep down. It’s romantic, stirring, gorgeous -- to imagine these scenes and films without his music is near impossible.