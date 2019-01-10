ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Announcing Star Wars By the Numbers

January 10, 2019
StarWars.com Team

General, count us in!

If you enjoy calculations as much as C-3PO, the odds of you liking our new online series are looking pretty good.

StarWars.com is pleased to announce Star Wars By the Numbers, a new series that aims to tally these Star Wars tidbits with fun supercut compilations highlighting the wacky, wonderful galaxy far, far away. For our first installment, we've scoured the saga films to bring you and your younglings a fast-paced counter to learn how many times Star Wars characters including Jar Jar Binks, Padmé Amidala, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Sidious, Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Han Solo, Princess Leia, Jyn Erso, Rey, Finn, Kylo Ren, and more say "yes" and "no" throughout the films.

Check out the full video below:


To find out what other fun Star Wars things we'll tabulate, check back on the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel and see what we'll be counting next.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Star Wars By the Numbers

