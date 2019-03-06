ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"}

Lucasfilm To Host Three Animation Panels at Star Wars Celebration Chicago

March 6, 2019
March 6, 2019

Get a sneak peek at what’s coming from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Resistance, and reunite to remember Star Wars Rebels!

When fans first learned that Star Wars: The Clone Wars was saved during a special panel at San Diego Comic Con last summer, the room erupted in cheers and tears.

Now, nearly a year later, attendees at Star Wars Celebration Chicago will be the first to get a closer look at what’s to come for Anakin, Ahsoka, and the rest of the beloved characters from the original series when new episodes premiere exclusively on Disney+.

On Sunday, April 14, get together with Dave Filoni and special guests to celebrate the return of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and share an exclusive sneak peek at things to come.

But first, on Saturday, April 13, join Filoni, Vanessa Marshall, Tiya Sircar, and Taylor Gray for the Star Wars Rebels Remembered panel. The Ghost crew went from a single scrappy crew of rebels to a vital part of the larger cause over four seasons. Although the series is over (and there won't be a surprise announcement of a new series during this panel), we’ll never forget the characters who deepened our knowledge of the Force, made us laugh and cry, and gave us hope.

And on Monday, April 15, it’s time to join the Resistance for a look back at the shocking season one finale and a preview of the second season of Star Wars Resistance with Executive Producers Justin Ridge, Athena Portillo, Brandon Auman, and members of the cast including Christopher Sean, Suzie McGrath, Scott Lawrence, Myrna Velasco, and Donald Faison.

For more props Star Wars Celebration news, check out this week's episode of The Star Wars Show below.


Check back on StarWars.com for more Star Wars Celebration Chicago updates!
Star Wars Celebration Chicago will take place April 11-15 at McCormick Place. Visit StarWarsCelebration.com for tickets and more info!


StarWars.com All Star Wars, all the time.


Site tags: #StarWarsCelebrationChicago2019, #ComingToSWCC
animation Star Wars Rebels (2014) Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) Star Wars Resistance (2018) SWS SWCC 2019

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Who Is Ahsoka Tano?

    August 15, 2023

    August 15, 2023

    Aug 15

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"}

    Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Online Store Now Open - Updated

    June 23, 2023

    June 23, 2023

    Jun 23

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"}

    SWCE 2023: All the Big News

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Star Wars Celebration Heads to Japan in 2025

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    SWCE 2023: Check Out Jazwares' Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Series V

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"}

    SWCE 2023: Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 Trailer, Key Art, and Cast Revealed

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    SWCE 2023: Marvel Reveals Star Wars: Dark Droids Horror Event and More

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"}

    SWCE 2023: Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Coming in 2024

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved