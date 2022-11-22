ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Andor Analyzed: 5 Highlights from Episode 11, “Daughter of Ferrix”

November 22, 2022
Dan Brooks

"Let's call it war."

The rebellion has begun! Andor is now streaming on Disney+, following the fan-favorite rebel in a tale set five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and we’re watching. Join StarWars.com every week for Andor Analyzed, in which we list the best moments from each episode.

Spoiler warning: This article contains story details and plot points from the eleventh episode of Andor, “Daughter of Ferrix.

There comes a time to make the hard choice.

In “Daughter of Ferrix,” a new momentum grows in Andor as our heroes must take their next steps, none of which are easy. Cassian has found his freedom, but faces a new personal reality; Mon Mothma leans toward an impossible choice; and Luthen Rael makes a major sacrifice. With one episode to go in Season 1, “Daughter of Ferrix” moves everyone forward toward an endgame, but at a great cost. Here are five highlights.

The Pamular brothers


1. The Super Pamular Bros.

Cassian and Melshi managed to escape prison, but fishermen siblings? Not a chance. The Pamular brothers’ relaxed capture of the duo adds a refreshing bit of levity following the intensity of the previous episode and, as it turns out, they have no love of the Empire, either.

Mon has given in to a request that initially repulsed her.


2. “I’ve found a solution.”

Desperate to cover up 400,000 in rebellion finances, it appears as though Mon has given in to a request that initially repulsed her: an arranged marriage between her daughter and the son of Chandrilan oligarch Davo Sculdun. It’s troubling for not just Mon but the audience, as well, thanks to Genevieve O’Reilly’s layered performance, which comes off more like a heartbreaking confession, and smart scripting.

Saw Gerrera talking to Luthen


3. “Let’s call it war.”

Mon isn’t the only one making morally questionable choices for the greater good. Luthen’s decision to sacrifice a rebel leader and his squad is maybe the right call for the rebellion, but not for his soul. Saw Gerrera sums it up best with this memorable line.

Luthen’s Imperial encounter.


4. Luthen’s Imperial encounter.

There’s a reason Luthen is a dangerous man, and it’s not just his work in the shadows. When stopped by an arrestor cruiser, he deftly escapes a tractor beam, displays elevated piloting skills, and leaves the Imperial ship in pieces. It’s a tense sequence, and Luthen doesn’t break a sweat.

Cassian and Ruescott’s goodbye


5. Cassian and Melshi’s goodbye.

Some experiences will change a person forever. Melshi seems ready to do something about the injustices he suffered at the Imperial prison, telling Cassian, “People have to know what’s going on.” Andor’s unspoken gaze at the horizon points toward a new sense of purpose, and one with meaning.

Dan Brooks is a writer and the senior editor of StarWars.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_brooks.

