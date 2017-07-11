6 Behind-the-Scenes Details of the Rogue One IncrediBuilds Book and Model Sets

The AT-ACT guidebook is similar. “I go through the evolution of the walker,” Kogge relates. “The walker started with the Republic, which began using them around the Clone Wars, with the AT-TE, the All-Terrain Tactical Enforcer. With six legs, it’s a bit like a beetle and it is one of the first walkers seen in the prequel trilogy. I think Ryan Church designed it. And we can then see how the walker design slowly led to the AT-STs and AT-RTs, the one-man walkers, and then eventually the AT-ATs and AT-ACTs. The book shows the development and the design of the walkers as they progress through the prequel trilogy, the original trilogy, and even to the sequel trilogy, with a mention of the First Order walkers on Starkiller Base. There’s not as much in that because they don’t play a significant role in The Force Awakens, but they’re in there. I also focus on when Chewbacca and two Ewoks take over an AT-ST. I really like that scene. It’s funny and I like the Ewoks in there and with Chewie in there, it becomes the Wookiee walker, as I call it. The AT-ST was known as the ‘chicken walker,’ as Joe Johnston called it when he developed it for The Empire Strikes Back, and George Lucas liked the design so much that he wanted to place it in the Battle of Hoth, and that’s what happened.”

3. The books are full of surprises -- and explanations.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the AT-ACTs depicted on Scarif are quite a bit different than the AT-ATs seen in the original trilogy. Kogge notes how those differences stem from a different function. “They’re a little bigger," he says. "The AT-ACTs are on Scarif to transport cargo, and they have this gold- or hay-colored plating on the side, that protects precious cargo that is being used in the development and construction of the Death Star, when it is above the planet. They are not combat assault walkers, they’re cargo transports or beasts of burden. Essentially the huge tractor-trailers of Star Wars. It’s kind of funny that the Empire had to put all their cargo up on stilts -- maybe in order to protect their cargo, the Empire wanted it as far from the ground as possible, and protected with extra armor. It’s ready for combat as you can see in the film, even though it’s a cargo transport, with its twin laser cannons on the front. It’s a great vehicle for the Empire for protecting the various little things and big things that they might need to make the Death Star.”

While the Death Star is often viewed as just a giant superweapon, that’s not Windham’s favorite element of the armored battle station. “Believe it or not, my favorite parts are the corridors, or more specifically the sets used for the corridors in A New Hope. I admire how they’re illuminated, how they look simultaneously cold and technologically advanced. And all those passageways reinforce the idea that the Death Star is a vessel as well as a superweapon, that crews move about throughout. Think of it this way: the superlaser may be more visually impressive, but without the corridors, the gunners couldn’t get to their battle stations. The corridors make the Death Star more believable.”

Kogge teases a little about his AT-ACT guidebook. “Some of the illustrations and images haven’t been seen before. If you’ve ever been interested in the walker, this is the book for you. I think hopefully it will shed new light on the walker and take all the existing information and put it in one place.”

4. There's new information here that the rebels would have loved to have had.

Kogge describes the opportunity and challenge of putting together the first book solely focused on Imperial walkers. “I’m a story writer: stories, novels, comics, scripts, so this was a different kind of writing,” he explains. “It was far more technical, pinpointing various items on a blueprint or an image of the vehicle. So I go through all the Star Wars books I have and try to locate what I can find in those books about walkers -- you can see a list in the bibliography in the back of the book. There’s a lot of research that is involved in writing my book. I have to go back to everything that was written in the past, just so I can get an idea of what these pieces are. I label the pieces as I read about the walker. But there are some parts that haven’t been explained before. I look for those areas and try to add a twist by adding some new content. I repeat old content where it exists, and I always try to say something new about each part or piece, so if you have the old books, you’re not getting the same material regurgitated, you’re getting something fresh and new. It’s my take, my perspective on the walker.”

Looking for an example, he continues. “There’s a lot of little things. On the AT-AT walker, I labelled the Piperii-Cerlurn R-90C medium blasters, and came up with the name of the company. It’s little tiny details like that. The Taim & Bak MS-1 heavy blaster cannons on the AT-AT weren’t mine, but I continued that kind of labelling, with the AT-ACT having Taim & Bak MS-2 Heavy Laser Cannons. Funny story: I spent about an hour or two trying to figure out the cargo capacity of each walker. In an older work, the cargo capacity of an AT-AT was given as one metric ton, which seems pretty light considering it is carrying three speeder bikes, a pilot, commander, gunner, deck officers, forty troops, and sometimes two AT-STs inside. It seemed not possible. So I went through an entire calculation for what the cargo capacity would be -- what I did was, I figured out what an equivalent tractor-trailer would be, and I measured what’s usually carried in that amount of space, and then I took the measurements of the AT-AT and scaled it up to figure out how much the AT-AT could carry. Of course, it’s creative so I might have increased it a little bit to fit the futuristic technology of Star Wars, so that’s how I came up with 3,500 metric tons. I went through a whole formula figuring out that number and put it in the comments section of my manuscript so the Lucasfilm Story Group could see where I got the number. I said in the comment, ‘I can’t believe I’m figuring out walker capacities using tractor trailers.’ I think fans appreciate that minutiae of detail. There’s probably not going to be another walker book for a while, if ever, so I have got to get it right. It wasn’t right in the past, it’s time to get it right and figure out in real terms what these details are. Because the Star Wars universe is so real and grounded in a type of logic, this book demands that attention."

5. They tell a story from first idea to the final film.

One thing that distinguishes the IncrediBuilds series of guides from other reference books is the inclusion of a behind-the-scenes section, showing the evolution of the title subject, not from an in-universe perspective, but as a part of a story told on film. For Ryder Windham, tracking the Death Star from concept to the screen was his favorite section to write. “I never get tired of looking at Ralph McQuarrie’s Star Wars paintings, or the practical models by the ILM team,” he says. “I’m not dismissing computer-generated effects, but I'll always be amazed how artists used matte paintings, glued-together plastic, and full-scale sets to create the illusion of an enormous battle station. I think fans who construct and paint their own IncrediBuilds Death Star must connect with that, the appreciation for turning a fantastic idea into a tactile object.”

Kogge describes the challenge of creating the behind-the-scenes spreads: “This demanded going through every single book I can, whether it be The Making of The Empire Strikes Back by J. W. Rinzler, or going through old ‘making of’ magazines, and old Bantha Tracks, to books like The Sounds of Star Wars and Sculpting a Galaxy, also published by Insight Editions. Plus looking at just about everything I could find on the Internet like interviews with some of the designers. I’ve talked in the past with some of these designers, and gotten nuggets of information from them that I’ve used. Even though it’s only three spreads, I’ve tried to hit everything I can. With walkers on [Star Wars] Rebels, we know that the Rebels team loves the Ralph McQuarrie’s and Joe Johnston’s old stuff, so they try to bring it back into the universe. And those drawings are always so cool -- McQuarrie and Johnston were such great concept artists. Even the ideas that didn’t happen are cool and iconic, in a way.”

Both books also contain interviews with Doug Chiang, who was a production designer on Rogue One. Kogge describes interviewing him: “Doug Chiang -- he’s the Ralph McQuarrie of his time. He’s just a great artist. It’s a real pleasure to interview someone of his talent and craft. He was very generous and he gave a lot of really great detail about the walker. They put a lot of time into thinking, ‘What would work in Rogue One? How do we bring back the AT-AT but [add] something new to it?’ And that’s how the AT-ACT came out.”