6 Behind-the-Scenes Details of the Rogue One IncrediBuilds Book and Model Sets

Go inside the IncrediBuilds AT-ACT and Death Star titles with authors Michael Kogge and Ryder Windham.
While it might take the Empire many years and massive amounts of resources to build one of their powerful Imperial walkers or the gargantuan Death Star, you can build your very own for a lot less, with the latest titles in the Star Wars IncrediBuilds series. Featuring the Death Star and the AT-ACT, two of the symbols of Imperial might from Rogue One, these book and 3D model sets combine creativity with detailed reference guides to make sure you know the capabilities of these wooden technological terrors that you’re able to construct and customize.
Earlier in the year, StarWars.com chatted with Michael Kogge, author of the first four Star Wars IncrediBuilds books, and now we’ve got the latest info on the new Rogue One sets, which came out on May 23, with the insights from Michael Kogge, author of the AT-ACT guidebook, and Ryder Windham, author of the Death Star guidebook. You might think that a guidebook that accompanies a wooden model to be just basic information, but you’d be mistaken -- these resources are heavily researched, introduce new information, and cover both the in-universe aspects of the titular vehicles, with their capabilities and histories, as well as the behind-the-scenes information on how these components of the Imperial arsenal went from story concept to onscreen. Here are six tidbits from the authors on the making of these great guide books.