5 Reasons Why Maz Kanata Is Awesome

She's an ancient cantina owner who feels the Force and calls Chewbacca her boyfriend. What's not to love?

If you had to name the wisest character introduced in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, you'd have to go with Maz Kanata. Have to. The pirate came into the story through her connection to Han Solo. He piloted the Millennium Falcon to Takodana to ask her to get Rey, Finn, and BB-8 to the Resistance. Though Maz didn't have a ton of screen time, she made an impression. And yes, that's an understatement. She dropped wisdom upon all our heroes and gave guidance to Rey that might have changed the young woman's life. These are five of many reasons why Maz Kanata is awesome:

1. She understands the importance of diversifying.

Maz's castle on Takodana is more than a watering hole. Patrons can get food and drink while enjoying tunes like "Jabba Flow," sure, but they can also take care of business. Maz offers a place for valuable networking to happen and made services from appraisals, to loans, to basic repairs available. She clearly has a good sense for business. Han said she's been running her establishment "for a thousand years."

2. She values the comfort of homemade attire.

The Force Awakens Visual Dictionary by Pablo Hidalgo includes a fact about Maz that made me respect her even more: she knows how to knit. The socks she's wearing in the film were made by her own two hands. I like knowing she sets aside the time for hobbies like knitting and learning she wears what she crafts adds to the sense that she is a practical person.

3. She knows the Force.

Maz is no Jedi, but she's acquainted with the Force. She helped Rey understand the presence of the Force and how it's been guiding her. We have much to learn about Maz's specific abilities, but it appears she sees the galaxy differently than most and knows just how to communicate what she observes.

4. She appreciates art.

Maz is a poet and painter. This was also revealed by the Visual Dictionary. While her castle stood, she even offered room and board to traveling musicians. Her eye for art could be seen on the exterior of her castle where a statue of herself used to stand. Did she sculpt it? Was it a gift? Wherever it came from, she put it on display for all to view as they entered.

5. She put Han in his place.

Han took Rey and Finn to Maz because he believed she could help them get BB-8 to the Resistance, thereby saving the galaxy. It seemed like he wanted to hand them off and get back to the smuggling life aboard the Millennium Falcon with Chewbacca. However, Maz wouldn't have any of it. She refused Han's plea for assistance and told him to suck it up and go home -- I may be paraphrasing.

She urged him to go back to Leia and back to the fight; she knew despite his protestations, he was still more than a smuggler. This whole scene established that Maz tells it how it is and doesn't hold back.

What did you like best about Maz? Share your favorite Maz moments in the comments.

Amy Ratcliffe is a writer obsessed with Star Wars, Disney, and coffee. Follow her on Twitter at @amy_geek.