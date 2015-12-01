ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

5 Excellent Uses of "I Have a Bad Feeling About This"

December 2, 2015
Amy Ratcliffe

If you lived in a galaxy filled with acklays and space station trash compactors, you'd say it, too.

Some Star Wars lines are more prevalent than others and are used across the films and the animated series. These are quotes you can utter in any situation and most people will associate them with Star Wars. "As you wish" is one example, though that might bring The Princess Bride to mind instead of the more galactic option. "I've got a bad feeling about this" or "I have a bad feeling about this" are better examples. The words usually precede some calamity or another and have been spoken by everyone from Han Solo to C-3PO. These are five particularly excellent uses of the line.

Bad Feeling - Episode IV Han Luke Obi-Wan in the Millennium Falcon

1. That's no moon
The original "I have a very bad feeling about this" was delivered by Luke Skywalker in A New Hope. The Millennium Falcon jumped out of hyperspace near Alderaan and into what appeared to be an asteroid field. Then Luke, Han, Chewie, and Obi-Wan spotted TIE fighters. Then they saw the Death Star. Yeah, that deal kept getting worse. It was a perfect occasion for the line.

Bad Feeling - Episode II Geonosis Arena

2. Acklay on the way
When you're caught by your enemies and bound to a pole in the middle of an arena, the situation isn't set up to end in your favor. Anakin Skywalker cleverly picked up on the danger cues in Attack of the Clones when he and Padmé were tied up in the arena on Geonosis. You should have a bad feeling about it, Anakin, because the Geonosians are sending so many creatures in to eat you.

Bad Feeling - Shadow of Vengeance General Grievous

3. Republic threat
Even battle droids understand the importance of "I have a bad feeling about this." They're not complete idgits. In the Star Wars: The Clone Wars episode "Shadow of Malevolence," a battle droid proclaims his concern to General Grievous before the Shadow Squadron fires on his warship, the Malevolence. The statement didn't change or stop anything, but it's always a plus to say what you're thinking.

Bad Feeling - Episode VI Han roasting over Ewok fire

4. Almost the main course
Being tied up has a way of bringing "I have a bad feeling about this" to the front of someone's mind. When you've been captured by Ewoks and are tied above a fire pit, it's pretty much impossible to have optimistic thoughts about how the situation will turn out. Thankfully, Han didn't have to worry in Return of the Jedi because C-3PO inadvertently saved the day.

Bad Feeling - Episode V Space Slug Millennium Falcon

5. Inside a slug
When Han and Leia stepped outside the Millennium Falcon to take care of a mynock problem, they didn't realize the parasites were the least of their worries. Leia suspected something else was up and the always useful "I have a bad feeling about this" was once again just the right expression.

Tell me about your favorite instances of "I have a bad feeling about this" in the comments!

Amy Ratcliffe is a writer obsessed with Star Wars, Disney, and coffee. Follow her on Twitter at @amy_geek and keep up with all things geeky at her blog.

