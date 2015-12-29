The Last Jedi Stickers

This exclusive animated Star Wars sticker pack is something truly special.
We only know one truth. It’s time for you to express yourself with Star Wars: The Last Jedi characters that you can place anywhere in your iMessages. Layer stickers over your photos to compose images for your friends and family.
- SEND dynamic and animated stickers in chat
- PLACE stickers anywhere on your iMessages
- CUSTOMIZE your photos with stickers in chat
- LAYER stickers over each other, in chat, and on photos
- SCALE & ROTATE stickers
Stickers Include:
1. Luke “It’s time.”
2. Kylo “Let the past die”
3. Rey “The Resistance sent me”
4. Porg (surprised)
5. Porg (scared)
6. Porg (sleepy)
7. Holdo “Follow my orders!”
8. Poe “Copy that”
9. Leia “Don’t look so nervous”
10. Porgs (in love)
11. Porgs (see no evil…)
12. Vulptex
13. Hux “Perfect!”
14. Finn “Woo hoo!”
15. Phasma “Let’s make it hurt!”
16. Rey (using the Force)
17. Luke “Just… breathe.”
18. Snoke “Fulfill your destiny”
19. DJ “I just work here”
20. Rose (unimpressed)
21. Finn “Yeah. No.”
22. BB-9E
23. Red Guard
24. Croupier “Feeling Lucky?”
