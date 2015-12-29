Star Wars Stickers2

Go rogue with this exclusive animated Star Wars sticker pack! Express yourself with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and classic Star Wars characters that you can place anywhere in your iMessages. Layer stickers over your photos to compose images for your friends and family.
- SEND dynamic and animated stickers in chat
- PLACE stickers anywhere on your iMessages
- CUSTOMIZE your photos with stickers in chat
- LAYER stickers over each other, in chat, and on photos
- SCALE & ROTATE stickers
Stickers Include:
1. Jyn Erso – “I Rebel”
2. Captain Cassian Andor – “I’m with you.”
3. K-2SO sulking
4. Saw Gerrera – “What will you do?”
5. Chirrut Îmwe – “The force is with me.”
6. Baze Malbus “ I fight the Empire!”
7. Bodhi Rook – “Ready”
8. Mon Mothma – “We’ve a mission for you!”
9. Bistan – “LOL”
10. Director Orson Krennic – “scowl”
11. Imperial Death Trooper helmet
12. Jabaa the Hutt choking
13. Yoda – “Do”
14. Yoda – “Do not”
15. Han Solo – “We’re all fine here.”
16. Emperor Palpatine “Goood.”
17. Imperial Stormtrooper – “Move along.”
18. Poe Dameron – “Who talks first?”
19. Boba Fett – “As you wish.”
20. Maz Kanata – “Where’s my boyfriend?”
21. Lothcat smile
