Star Wars Stickers2

Go rogue with this exclusive animated Star Wars sticker pack! Express yourself with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and classic Star Wars characters that you can place anywhere in your iMessages. Layer stickers over your photos to compose images for your friends and family.

SEND dynamic and animated stickers in chat

PLACE stickers anywhere on your iMessages

CUSTOMIZE your photos with stickers in chat

LAYER stickers over each other, in chat, and on photos

SCALE & ROTATE stickers





Stickers Include:

1. Jyn Erso – “I Rebel”

2. Captain Cassian Andor – “I’m with you.”

3. K-2SO sulking

4. Saw Gerrera – “What will you do?”

5. Chirrut Îmwe – “The force is with me.”

6. Baze Malbus “ I fight the Empire!”

7. Bodhi Rook – “Ready”

8. Mon Mothma – “We’ve a mission for you!”

9. Bistan – “LOL”

10. Director Orson Krennic – “scowl”

11. Imperial Death Trooper helmet

12. Jabaa the Hutt choking

13. Yoda – “Do”

14. Yoda – “Do not”

15. Han Solo – “We’re all fine here.”

16. Emperor Palpatine “Goood.”

17. Imperial Stormtrooper – “Move along.”

18. Poe Dameron – “Who talks first?”

19. Boba Fett – “As you wish.”

20. Maz Kanata – “Where’s my boyfriend?”

21. Lothcat smile

