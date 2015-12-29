STAR WARS ON DISNEY+

Star Wars Stickers2

Go rogue with this exclusive animated Star Wars sticker pack! Express yourself with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and classic Star Wars characters that you can place anywhere in your iMessages. Layer stickers over your photos to compose images for your friends and family.

  • SEND dynamic and animated stickers in chat
  • PLACE stickers anywhere on your iMessages
  • CUSTOMIZE your photos with stickers in chat
  • LAYER stickers over each other, in chat, and on photos
  • SCALE & ROTATE stickers


Stickers Include:

1. Jyn Erso – “I Rebel”

2. Captain Cassian Andor – “I’m with you.”

3. K-2SO sulking

4. Saw Gerrera – “What will you do?”

5. Chirrut Îmwe – “The force is with me.”

6. Baze Malbus “ I fight the Empire!”

7. Bodhi Rook – “Ready”

8. Mon Mothma – “We’ve a mission for you!”

9. Bistan – “LOL”

10. Director Orson Krennic – “scowl”

11. Imperial Death Trooper helmet

12. Jabaa the Hutt choking

13. Yoda – “Do”

14. Yoda – “Do not”

15. Han Solo – “We’re all fine here.”

16. Emperor Palpatine “Goood.”

17. Imperial Stormtrooper – “Move along.”

18. Poe Dameron – “Who talks first?”

19. Boba Fett – “As you wish.”

20. Maz Kanata – “Where’s my boyfriend?”

21. Lothcat smile

http://disneyprivacycenter.com/

http://disneytermsofuse.com/

Gallery

Star Wars Stickers2 Gallery

TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved