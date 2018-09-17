Star Wars Pinball: Solo: A Star Wars Story

Blast off to the smuggler's life in a galaxy far, far away. Memorable moments from Solo: A Star Wars Story are brought to the pinball playfield in an exciting "Western" setting.
Key Features:
- For the first time ever, YOU can make the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs! You just need to hit the proper ramps to take off with the Millennium Falcon.
- Challenge the "monster" in the pit with well-placed ramp shots and relentless bumper bashes.
- Gather friends and crooks like Beckett, who disguises himself as an Imperial stormtrooper. Steal an AT-Hauler!
- You're in this life for good -- take part in the grand heist on the Conveyex train on Vandor.
- Meet Lando Calrissian, and use the unique and rotatable L3-37 ramp to lock balls in the ship.
- Participate in a speeder chase, or be Solo as a freshly recruited stormtrooper.
Get a sneak peek at three tables inspired by Solo: A Star Wars Story coming to Star Wars Pinball for Pinball FX3!
Check out the Calrissian Chronicles table -- featuring moments from Solo: A Star Wars Story, Return of the Jedi, and more -- from Star Wars Pinball's Solo Pack.
