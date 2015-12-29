Set in a galaxy far, far away, Star Wars Pinball lets you interact with the most iconic characters, and relive the greatest moments in the Star Wars universe.

In Pack 1, play through three Star Wars-themed tables: Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars, and Boba Fett. Choose your side of the Force by supporting either the Galactic Empire or the Rebel Alliance.

In Pack 2, feel the disturbance in the Force in Star Wars Pinball: Balance of the Force, featuring three brand new pinball tables, immersing fans in the most iconic from the films.

Experience the power of the dark side with a special Darth Vader tribute table. Join Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Chewbacca and Princess Leia in the fight against the Sith as you play though the most memorable moments of Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. Finally, choose to support the Rebel Alliance Fleet or the Galactic Empire's Armada as you take your place in the battle and complete missions to establish your position as an elite force in the Starfighter fleet.