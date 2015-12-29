Star Wars: Card Trader by Topps

Experience a world where you can collect & trade your favorite Star Wars characters, weapons, spacecraft, memorable moments, and more with fans across the galaxy! Star Wars: Card Trader app offers a fun and engaging way to collect and trade digital collectibles, complete missions to unlock special content, trade-in lower tier collectibles for rarer ones, and the ability to customize your profile by showcasing your favorite collectibles and choosing character-based avatars. The app is available for free download in both the iTunes App Store and Google Play Store.