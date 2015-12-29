STAR WARS ON DISNEY+

Star Wars: 40th Anniversary Stickers

Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope with iMessage stickers! Express yourself with classic phrases from the original Star Wars film. Layer stickers over your photos to compose images for your friends and family.

  • SEND stickers in chat
  • PLACE stickers anywhere on your iMessages
  • CUSTOMIZE your photos with stickers in chat
  • LAYER stickers over each other, in chat, and on photos
  • SCALE & ROTATE stickers


Stickers Include:

1. Princess Leia “Rebel”

2. Trench scene “Almost there”

3. Luke Skywalker “I’m here to rescue you.”

4. Chewbacca

5. Han Solo “Great kid!”

6. Darth Vader “Disturbing!”

7. C-3PO “We’re doomed.”

8. Obi-Wan “Hello there.”

9. “I got a bad feeling about this.”

10. Grand Moff Tarkin “Charming to the last.”

11. Rebel symbol “Resist”

12. Greedo “Going somewhere?”

13. “Use the Force”

14. Cantina Band

15. R2-D2

16. Tusken Raider

17. X-Wing & Death Star “Yes!”

18. Cantina scene “Cheers”

19. Darth Vader “Now I am the master”

20. “Let the wookiee win”

21. Jawas “Utinni!”

22. “This bickering is pointless!”

23. Imperial Cog Symbol

24. C-3PO “Thank the maker!”

http://disneyprivacycenter.com/

http://disneytermsofuse.com/

Gallery

Star Wars: 40th Anniversary Stickers Gallery

TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved