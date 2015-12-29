Star Wars: 40th Anniversary Stickers

Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope with iMessage stickers! Express yourself with classic phrases from the original Star Wars film. Layer stickers over your photos to compose images for your friends and family.

Stickers Include:

1. Princess Leia “Rebel”

2. Trench scene “Almost there”

3. Luke Skywalker “I’m here to rescue you.”

4. Chewbacca

5. Han Solo “Great kid!”

6. Darth Vader “Disturbing!”

7. C-3PO “We’re doomed.”

8. Obi-Wan “Hello there.”

9. “I got a bad feeling about this.”

10. Grand Moff Tarkin “Charming to the last.”

11. Rebel symbol “Resist”

12. Greedo “Going somewhere?”

13. “Use the Force”

14. Cantina Band

15. R2-D2

16. Tusken Raider

17. X-Wing & Death Star “Yes!”

18. Cantina scene “Cheers”

19. Darth Vader “Now I am the master”

20. “Let the wookiee win”

21. Jawas “Utinni!”

22. “This bickering is pointless!”

23. Imperial Cog Symbol

24. C-3PO “Thank the maker!”

