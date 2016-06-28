LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Mobile)

Relive the galaxy's greatest adventure in LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens for mobile! Play as heroic characters from the movie, including Rey, Finn, Poe Dameron, Han Solo, Chewbacca, C-3PO and BB-8, as well as Kylo Ren and General Hux. LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens immerses fans in the new Star Wars adventure like never before, retold through the clever and witty LEGO lens. Additionally, players will experience previously untold story levels that explore the time leading up to Star Wars: The Force Awakens.



LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens introduces exciting gameplay mechanics never before available in a LEGO game including: including Multi-Builds, Blaster Battles and enhanced flight sequences.

Choose from multiple building options with the new Multi-Builds system to solve puzzles, or just to have fun. All actions advance the experience in different ways.

Leverage your surroundings as cover and engage in intense Blaster Battles to drive back the relentless First Order and emerge victorious.

Experience the thrill of high-speed, action-packed flight like never before, including arena-based aerial battles and dogfights in space.