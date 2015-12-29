LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars is the third sequel in the beloved and critically acclaimed LEGO Star Wars franchise, combining the epic stories and iconic characters from the Star Wars universe and hit animated television series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Players will enjoy brand-new game mechanics allowing them to create, control, and explore in a galaxy far, far away like never before. In addition to breathtaking visuals as well as new characters and levels, the game also features the signature tongue-in-cheek humor from the LEGO universe. LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars allows fans to endlessly explore and laugh their way through the Star Wars galaxy in the most humorous, accessible, and action-packed LEGO game to date.